Verus LLC Welcomes Perry Cozzone and The Honorable Donald M. Remy to Its Board of Managers

Verus Welcomes New Members to the Board of Managers

Verus LLC Strengthens Leadership with the Appointment of Perry M. Cozzone and The Honorable Donald M. Remy to its Board of Managers

Their expertise and strategic insight will help shape Verus' future as we enhance our services and deliver greater value to clients.” — Knut Fenner, President & CEO of Verus.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verus LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Perry M. Cozzone and The Honorable Donald M. Remy to its Board of Managers. These distinguished leaders bring extensive experience in business transformation, governance, and strategic growth, further strengthening Verus' ability to serve its clients and expand its market presence.Cozzone and Remy join David Griffith as outside members of the Board, providing diverse perspectives and expertise that will support Verus in driving innovation and operational excellence."We are thrilled to welcome Perry and Donald to our Board of Managers," said Knut Fenner, President & CEO of Verus. "Their leadership, industry expertise, and strategic insight will be instrumental in shaping the future of Verus as we continue enhancing our services and delivering value to our clients."Perry Cozzone is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of leadership experience across global industries, specializing in digital technology transformation, business growth, and operational excellence. He has held key leadership roles as CEO, President, and CIO at organizations including CRC Industries, Colorcon, and TM1 Software. He also serves on the Board of the National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP) and the Corporate Advisory Board of West Chester University in West Chester, PA.The Honorable Donald M. Remy brings a wealth of experience from government, corporate, and legal sectors. He previously served as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, overseeing the nation’s largest integrated healthcare system. A decorated U.S. Army veteran, accomplished attorney, and former COO & CLO of the NCAA, Remy has been recognized with the U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his service. He currently serves on the Boards of the Mayo Clinic, AlixPartners, and Granicus, among others.For more information about Verus LLC and its leadership, visit Verus LLC Board of Managers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.