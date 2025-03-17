Voting for the “Most Popular Team” of the Macao International Parade and Photography Contest are open to encourage public participation in Macao’s cultural feasts

MACAU, March 17 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), SJM Resorts, S.A., Sands China Ltd., MGM, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A. and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, the “2025 Macao International Parade”, celebrating the 26th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland, will be held on 23 March (Sunday), featuring the participation of 23 artistic groups from 15 countries and regions, as well as nearly 60 local groups, totalling an estimated nearly 1,800 artists. To encourage the participation of residents and tourists, a series of outreach activities will be held for the Parade, including voting for the “Most Popular Team” and a Photography Contest, in the hope of creating a lively cultural atmosphere across the city.

In each edition of the Parade, participating groups with unique cultural characteristics meticulously prepare a variety of vibrant performances. In order to encourage participating groups to showcase their boundless creativity, this year’s Parade continues to launch the voting activity for the “Most Popular Team”. By accessing the Parade’s official website from today until 5:30pm on 23 March or by scanning the QR code on the promotional materials available along the Parade route on the day of the event, members of the public can vote for their favourite participating group and stand a chance to win a “one round-trip economy class ticket from Macao to any destination operated by Air Macau”, sponsored by the airline. The artistic group with most votes from the public will win the “Most Popular Team” Award. The winners of the other awards will be selected by the jury.

In addition, in order to encourage photography enthusiasts to capture the wonderful moments of this year’s Parade as well as the dynamic and artistic moments of the performers, IC will hold the “2025 Macao International Parade” Photography Contest, allowing the public to support Macao’s cultural events in various ways. The contest is open to all Macao residents aged 12 or above, and the entries must be themed around the wonderful moments of this year’s Parade, showcasing joyous scenes of the Parade, diverse performances, images of the participants and highlights of the event. Each participant can submit a maximum of 5 photos until 3 April. The contest offers a Champion Award, a 1st Runner-Up Award, a 2nd Runner-Up Award and 15 Merit Awards, of which the Champion and Runner-Up Awards will not be given to the same participant, and each participant may only receive a maximum of two awards. The photography contest regulations can be downloaded from the Parade’s website. For enquiries about the contest, please contact Ms. Lei through tel. no. 2871 5709 or Ms. Ho through tel. no. 2875 2929 during office hours.

For more information about the activities, please visit the “Macao International Parade” website at www.icm.gov.mo/macaoparade, follow IC’s official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”, the “Macao International Parade” page on Facebook and the Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao”.