Cultural Affairs Bureau sets up a pavilion at the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART) to promote filming in Macao

MACAU, March 17 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) has organised the participation of relevant local departments and film and television industry entities in the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART) 2025, and set up a “Macao Pavilion” in the event to promote Macao's film and television services, in the hope of encouraging more film and television projects to be shot in Macao and creating more opportunities for the development of the local industry.

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), FILMART is held from 17 to 20 March at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, severing as the largest cross-media and cross-sectoral trade fair for film and entertainment in Asia. IC has organised the participation of local departments and film and TV production companies in FILMART, aiming to promote Macao's film and television services to industry practitioners from various places and expand its market reach. During the event, an introduction session about the “Subsidy Programme for Cinematographic and Television Filming in Macao” will also be held, in order to encourage more film and television projects to be shot in Macao and foster the development of local film and television industry.

The opening ceremony of the Macao Pavilion was held today (17 March) and was hosted by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Assistant Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Stephen Liang; the member of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund, Hoi Kam Un; the Director General of the Guangdong Provincial Film Administration, Cui Chaoyang; the Assistant Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries of the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government, Gary Mak; the Chairman of Sil-Metropole Organisation Ltd., Ding Kai, and the Director of Entertaining Power Co. Ltd., Chan Lo-chiu. The President of IC, Leong Wai Man said in her speech that Macao’s participation in FILMART aims to promote Macao's film and television services and showcase the city's characteristics through films and television productions. She hopes that Macao’s film and television services will expand its market reach through the FILMART as a platform and its influence.

The participating entities from Macao include the Cultural Development Fund of the Macao SAR Government, Free Dream Films Production Company Limited, Macao Wing Chon Film Ltd., Cirrus Productions Limited, Type F Studio and E.C. Film Production Company Limited.

For more information, please visit FILMART’s official website at hkfilmart.hktdc.com.