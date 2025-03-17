Xtreme One Entertainment and beIN SPORTS Announce Exclusive Agreement to Broadcast Xtreme Fighting Championships Events in the U.S. and Canada

“XFC Week” Kicks off March 24 on beIN SPORTS with XFC 50, XFC 51: Evolution Replay and XFC 52: The Awakening LIVE

MIAMI, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) and beIN MEDIA GROUP today announced an exclusive agreement to broadcast Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) mixed martial arts (MMA) events across the United States and Canada, including the XFC’s Young Guns Series and Arena Shows, providing the Next Generation of MMA™ fighters with a powerful platform to showcase their skills.

XFC will serve as the flagship, top-tier MMA content provider for beIN SPORTS in the U.S. and Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español and the network’s streaming platform beIN SPORTS CONNECT, as well as beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.

beIN SPORTS will premiere XFC programming the week of March 24 with a themed “XFC Week” promotion which includes:

XFC 50 - Wednesday, March 26 8PM ET & 12AM ET

XFC 51: Evolution - Thursday, March 27 8PM ET & 12AM ET

LIVE FROM IOWA CITY - XFC 52: The Awakening - Friday, March 28 starting at 9PM ET



“We’re thrilled to partner with beIN SPORTS to bring XFC events to millions of MMA fans across North America,” said Chris Defendis, president of Xtreme One Entertainment ($XONI). "This deal significantly enhances the visibility of XFC's intellectual property, as traditional broadcasters continue to be the most accessible platform for both viewers and sponsors alike, even in this rapidly evolving digital age."

“This agreement ensures new and existing fight fans have access to premier live MMA events and programming through beIN SPORTS,” said Luis Badel, head of digital for beIN SPORTS in the U.S. and Canada. “The XFC is a fantastic addition to our already impressive sports portfolio and reinforces our commitment to show stunning, nonstop, can’t-miss, live action in the cage to the more than 600 million MMA fans around the world.”

The XFC provides two points of entry for the Next Generation of MMA™ fighters:

The Young Guns series is the XFC’s more frequent and fully produced and televised promotion where up-and-coming fighters gain valuable exposure before an international audience.

XFC’s arena events are top-tier productions with electrifying fighters delivering break-through moments and performances that open the gates to The Octagon™ or Decagon.

beIN SPORTS is available in the U.S. via traditional and OTT providers including Dish, Charter, SlingTV, YouTube TV, Verizon Fios, fuboTV, Liberty, Fanatiz, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband and ClaroTV, among others. Visit getbein.com/us/ for a complete list of providers.

How to Watch beIN SPORTS:

Blue Stream: beIN SPORTS on Channel 160 & 659 in HD and beIN SPORTS en Español on Channel 421 & 422 in HD.

Breezeline (former Atlantic Broadband): beIN SPORTS on Channel 157 & 957 in HD and beIN SPORTS en Español on Channel 234.

Claro Puerto Rico: beIN SPORTS on Channel 1629 in HD and beIN SPORTS en Español on Channel 1630 in HD.

DISH: beIN SPORTS on Channel 408 in English and on Channel 871 in Spanish (SAP).

Fanatiz

FuboTV

Hotwire Communications: beIN SPORTS on Channel 392 & 871 in HD and beIN SPORTS en Español on Channel 873.

Mediacom: beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español channel numbers vary by location.

Optimum

Optimum TV: beIN SPORTS on Channel 231 in HD and beIN SPORTS en Español on Channel 230 & 1070 in HD.

RCN: beIN SPORTS on Channel 378 & 579 in HD and beIN SPORTS en Español on Channel 808.

Sling TV

Spectrum

Verizon FIOS: beIN SPORTS on Channel 598 in HD and beIN SPORTS en Español on Channel 1538 in HD.

Vidgo

YouTube TV

Using the TV provider credentials, users can access and watch beIN SPORTS programming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.



beIN SPORTS is available on the following providers in Canada:





About beIN SPORTS North America:

beIN SPORTS offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT and free channels, beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from Ligue 1, Ligue 2, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, Turkish Süper Lig, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Champions League and International Friendlies as well as news of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of paddle, wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA), skiing, motorsports, and basketball, among others. For the latest beIN SPORTS programming schedule, visit beinsports.com/us/tv-guide and/or www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com. Follow beIN sports on Instagram at @beINSPORTSUSA, TikTok at @beINSPORTSUSA, Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and/or @ESbeINSPORTS, and like us on Facebook at beIN SPORTS USA for breaking news and real-time updates.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a diversified holding company, Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) is focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. (XFC), is the licensee of all the brands and intellectual property formerly produced and promoted by Xtreme Fighting Championships Inc. worldwide, including over 50 televised professional MMA events spanning hundreds of fights in the U.S. and Latin America produced since 2006. Xtreme One acquired the XFC properties in 2023, and under the direction of the Company’s world-class Board and management team, the Company has produced five televised pro MMA events viewed by millions of fans. XFC fights are streamed live on Pay Per View, Triller TV, the American Forces Network and a growing number of media platforms.

For more information, visit XtremeOne.com or XFCFight.com. For retail investor rewards, discounts on merchandise, and VIP access to upcoming events, join the Xtreme Shareholder Rewards program at TiiCKER.com/XONI.

