Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Announces its Olive Tree People Inc. Subsidiary – a Waterless Beauty Pioneer – Is Opening Its First U.S. Flagship Store in Los Angeles

The new store – at 1335 Abbot Kinney in Venice – will offer a unique opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the interior of a 3,000-year-old mountain olive tree and to be one with nature again

Santa Monica, California, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) today announced that its Olive Tree People Inc. subsidiary, the fastest-growing waterless beauty company in the world, is opening its first flagship store in the United States in Los Angeles, California.

Olive Tree People achieved $104 million in sales in its second year and is growing 200% faster than leading celebrity beauty brands such as Rhode by Hayley Bieber or JLo by Jennifer Lopez, and six times faster than clean beauty brand Beautycounter.

Waterless beauty and Olive Tree People are now more than just a trend in the U.S.; they have grown into a true movement that will transform the entire beauty industry in the coming years. Waterless beauty is also the fastest-growing segment within the entire beauty industry and is expected to grow to $17.21 trillion by 2028, according to Grandview Research.

With its first flagship store in the U.S., Olive Tree People is setting new standards by creating a world of experience that is unique worldwide. It brings the history of the Olive Tree People brands Oliveda, LA Dope, Olive Rose, Olive Mush, Is That Matty and Olive:Reconnected brands to life, as well as the life-changing power of olive trees, around the legendary Olive Tree House of Oliveda founder Thomas Lommel.

Mr. Lommel commented, “We are not only waterless beauty, but also the first company to work with the frequencies of our wild mountain olive trees in Spain and make them accessible to everyone worldwide.

“For the first time in history, our flagship store at 1335 Abbot Kinney in Venice, Los Angeles will offer a unique opportunity for every visitor to immerse themselves in the interior of a 3,000-year-old mountain olive tree and experience what it feels like to be one with nature again, while simultaneously reconnecting with its unique nature and thus connecting with the infinite life force of Mother Nature.”

Another important part of the flagship store, according to Mr. Lommel, will be to make the holistic cycle that has been practiced for 21 years tangible.

“This is in order to understand that Olive Tree People – through its more than 50,000 waterless beauty consultants in the U.S. – wants to educate 168.6 million women on the difference between conventional and waterless beauty. The holistic cycle explains that we replace the 70% water used in conventional products with the power of our mountain olive tree cell elixir and the polyphenol hydroxytyrosol it contains, and replace the mostly refined oils with our bioactive Arbequina oil, but also that for over 21 years we have been the largest nature conservationist in the region, protecting more than 31,000 ancient, wonderful mountain olive trees by protecting them, bringing them back to life and receiving from them what we need to make waterless beauty a reality. Since 2013, we have been bringing the water that we do not process in our mountain olive trees to the people in Africa by building our own water wells on site,” Mr. Lommel added.

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as Re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called “The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

Forward-Looking Statements

