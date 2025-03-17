Clinical Nutrition Market Is Expected to Reach $51.12 Billion by 2028 | Danone Nutricia, Baxter International, Pfizer

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Clinical Nutrition Market was estimated at $32.49 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $51.12 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/861 Increase in incidences of chronic diseases and lifestyle associated disease and surge in geriatric population across the globe drive the growth of the global clinical nutrition market. On the other hand, lack of awareness for clinical nutrition and stringent regulations and poor reimbursement policies impede the growth to some extent. However, various growth opportunities in emerging economies are expected to be beneficial for the market growth.Clinical nutrition refers to the nutrition of patients in the healthcare industry or clinical refers to the management of outpatients as well as inpatients in clinics and hospitals. It aims to maintain a healthy energy balance in patients, as well as providing require amounts of other nutrients such as protein, vitamins, minerals, etc. The advantages of clinical nutrition are, it is very effective in treating type 1 or type 2 diabetes and helps one to live better at any age. Clinical nutrition products are outwardly provided to patients who are unable to digest certain nutrients products. These products help in improving metabolisms, digestion, absorption, transportation, storage, and discharge of the human body.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/861 By end-user, the pediatric segment held the major share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% by the end of 2028.By geography, North America garnered the highest share in 2020, holding around one-third of the global clinical nutrition market. The market across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028. The other two provinces covered in the report include Europe, and LAMEA.The key market players analyzed in the global clinical nutrition market report include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Hero Nutritionals Inc., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Perrigo Company Plc, Pfizer Inc., Lonza Ltd, Nestlé S.A., and Danone Nutricia. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry.Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter Key Findings Of The Study:By application, the gastrointestinal disorders and metabolic disorders segments collectively accounted for around 67.5% clinical nutrition market share in 2020, with the former constituting around 36.7% share of the global clinical nutrition market in 2020 to 2028.By route of administration, the enteral segment is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 7.30% during the analysis period.By end user, the pediatric and geriatric segment held the largest share around 79.6% in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.By region, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to experience 7.20% CAGR during the forecast period.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

