Governor Hochul Announces New York State’s Comments in Response to Request for Information on Development of Artificial Intelligence Action Plan

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York State’s comments in response to the request for information on the development of an Artificial Intelligence Action Plan from the Trump Administration. As a global leader in AI and related technologies, New York has driven advancements that have furthered America’s national and economic security, expanded the safe deployment and use of AI, created high-quality jobs, and expanded access to high performance computing systems. New York is home to world-renowned research institutions, pioneering AI companies, and a thriving innovation ecosystem that has led to increased economic productivity thanks to transformative breakthroughs in AI, semiconductors, and quantum networking and computing. As the federal government develops an AI Action Plan, New York urges the Trump Administration to prioritize global competitiveness and commercialization, intellectual property and research security, and energy innovation and sufficiency.

“The United States is in a race with China and the rest of the world in the global AI revolution, and with our first-in-the-nation Empire AI Consortium, New York is leading the way. With our world-class innovation economy, energy grid investments, and protection of artists and creators intellectual property rights we stand ready to ensure that AI is a force for good, not just for huge global companies,” Governor Hochul said. “New York is continuing to help New Yorkers launch businesses and access good jobs in this growing economy while building an AI future that is safe, sustainable, and globally competitive. We welcome opportunities to collaborate with the Trump Administration to advance those goals.”

Governor Hochul’s commitment to advancing New York’s leadership in AI builds on her broader agenda to expand cutting-edge technology development in the Empire State. Last year, Governor Hochul appointed IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and Girls Who Code CEO Dr. Tarika Barrett as co-chairs of the newly created Emerging Technology Advisory Board (the Board) — an independent group of industry leaders tasked with informing and accelerating New York’s transformation into a hub for growth and innovation. The Board released its initial recommendations in December 2024.

New York State Director of State Operations and Infrastructure Kathryn Garcia said, "We want to harness AI technologies to benefit people and organizations across New York State. As a leader in AI and emerging technology, New York has been making the investments necessary to ensure the U.S. has a comparative advantage over global competitors."

New York State Chief Cyber Officer Colin Ahern said, “New York is strong in industry talent, academic expertise, and innovative ideas. We want to ensure those resources strengthen our state and nation and are not siphoned off by our adversaries. Strong research security and intellectual property protections will help make sure the benefits of AI help New Yorkers and Americans.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York will continue to leverage our thriving innovation ecosystem to develop and commercialize AI that creates quality jobs, attracts additional investments, and further strengthens our economic security.”

The Governor previously signed New York’s historic Green CHIPS legislation to drive semiconductor research, development and manufacturing in New York State and announced a $10 billion partnership to bring next-generation chips research to NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex. The Governor has continued to advance a $620 million Life Science Initiative to support innovation in biomedical research. Additionally, through strategic investments such as the $113.7 million Battery-NY initiative, Governor Hochul has fueled the growth of the sustainability, green technology and energy storage economies in New York State.

The Governor’s innovation agenda has catalyzed major public and private investments, transforming New York’s economy and creating good-paying jobs of the future. GlobalFoundries recently announced an $11.6 billion investment to expand its chip manufacturing campus in New York’s Capital Region, creating 1,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs. In 2022, Micron announced a 20-year, $100 billion investment to create a megafab campus in Central New York, creating 50,000 new direct and indirect jobs and unlocking hundreds of millions of dollars in community benefits.