Syntec Optics (Nasdaq: OPTX) Expands Optics Product Lines in Growing Space Market

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (“Syntec Optics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPTX), a leading provider of mission-critical products to advanced technology defense, biomedical, and communications equipment manufacturers, today announced a significant expansion of its space products offering to add optomechanicals for satellite optics and ground networks. These products are in the development and Production Part Approval Process (PPAP). Such diverse products further position Syntec to benefit from the rapidly expanding global satellite market, now forecasted by Goldman Sachs to become seven times bigger.

Building upon its expertise in ultra-high precision optics for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and recognizing the critical role of increasing ground-based infrastructure in satellite communications to reduce latency, Syntec is starting to make a new line of custom optomechanicals for earth-based stations, enabling high-bandwidth data transmission and signal processing.

"The global satellite market is experiencing high growth, and with that growth comes the need for more precise and diverse optical and optomechanicals," said Dean Rudy, CFO of Syntec Optics. "Our expanded product portfolio, encompassing not just satellite optics but also integrated mechanical sub-assemblies and ground station optics, allows us to offer our customers a comprehensive suite of solutions to meet their evolving needs. Adding base station optics is a natural extension of our LEO satellite optics production, as both are critical to the overall communications infrastructure. We are excited to play a pivotal role in enabling the next generation of satellite communications."

Syntec Optics' commitment to vertical integration, including in-house preform production and advanced manufacturing techniques, ensures the highest levels of precision and quality. This has enabled a reduction in the weight of optics to meet the stringent requirements of demanding applications in space.

Dean Rudy added, "We are committed to providing our OEM with innovative and reliable optical solutions that enable them to achieve their goals."

The growth of the LEO satellite market is driven by the desire to secure the best orbits with the ideal altitudes for the most efficient coverage. These satellites now serve cellular services, air, land, and sea transport where the internet cannot be reached, and provide emergency response when infrastructure is disrupted by disaster. According to a Goldman Sachs report, in the most optimistic scenario, the market could grow to be worth as much as $457 billion by 2035, up from the current $15 billion.

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), headquartered in Rochester, NY, is one of the largest custom and diverse end-market optics and photonics manufacturers in the United States. Operating for over two decades, Syntec Optics runs a state-of-the-art facility with extensive core capabilities of various optics manufacturing processes, both horizontally and vertically integrated, to provide a competitive advantage for mission-critical OEMs. Syntec Optics recently launched new products, including Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite optics, lightweight night vision goggle optics, biomedical equipment optics, and precision microlens arrays. To learn more, visit www.syntecoptics.com.

