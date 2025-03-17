Bitdeer Launches SEALMINER A2 Pro Bitcoin Mining Machines

Achieves Power Efficiency Ratio of 14.9J/TH

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high performance computing, today announced the launch of its latest self-developed Bitcoin mining machines, the SEALMINER A2 Pro series.

As the updated version of the SEALMINER A2, the A2 Pro series includes two models: the air-cooling SEALMINER A2 Pro Air and the hydro-cooling SEALMINER A2 Pro Hyd. Both deliver a record-breaking power efficiency ratio of 14.9 J/TH, offering higher efficiency ratios, advanced technologies, and enhanced stability.

Key specifications for both models:

SEALMINER A2 Pro Air : Power Efficiency Ratio of 14.9J/TH ±5%, Hashrate of 255TH/s to 270TH/s ±10%, Power Consumption of 3,790W to 4,050W ±10%.

: Power Efficiency Ratio of 14.9J/TH ±5%, Hashrate of 255TH/s to 270TH/s ±10%, Power Consumption of 3,790W to 4,050W ±10%. SEALMINER A2 Pro Hyd: Power Efficiency Ratio of 14.9J/TH ±5%, Hashrate of 500TH/s to 530TH/s ±10%, Power Consumption of 7,450W to 7,900W ±10%.

The SEALMINER A2 Pro series marks a breakthrough in power supply efficiency, achieving up to 97%. The A2 Pro Hyd features enhanced high-temperature performance, operating efficiently with inlet water temperatures up to 60°C and outlet temperatures up to 70°C. Both models retain the series' signature low-noise design, minimizing operational noise disturbances.

Bitdeer remains committed to enhancing transparency and efficiency in the mining industry through research and development investments and technological innovations, providing the industry with efficient and reliable mining solutions. Bitdeer will continue to uphold the principles of "Innovation, Efficiency, and Stability”, offering global miners higher-quality and more reliable products and services.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive computing solutions for its customers. The Company handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. The Company also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan.

About SEALMINER

SEALMINER, a pioneering brand of Bitcoin mining machines under Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), specializes in offering efficient and sustainable mining solutions. SEALMINER integrates Bitdeer's self-developed SEAL series of mining chips manufactured using advanced process nodes. By continuously improving power efficiency ratios, SEALMINER is dedicated to providing innovative, efficient, and reliable products and services to customers worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.bitdeer.com/ or follow Bitdeer on X @ BitdeerOfficial and LinkedIn @ Bitdeer Group.

Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on social media and other communication channels listed on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “look forward to,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Bitdeer’s annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Bitdeer’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

Contacts:

Promotional Partnerships:

marketing@bitdeer.com

Sales Consultations:

sales@bitdeer.com

Public Relations

BlocksBridge Consulting

Nishant Sharma

bitdeer@blocksbridge.com

Investor Relations

Orange Group

Yujia Zhai

bitdeerIR@orangegroupadvisors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2290e360-2026-44e3-ad19-926633309d5f

SEALMINER A2 PRO SEALMINER A2 PRO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.