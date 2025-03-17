Sintx Technologies Announces Board Chairman Transition

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“Sintx” or the “Company”), a leader in advanced ceramics for medical device and technical applications, today announced that Dr. Sonny Bal has retired as Chairman of the Board, and the Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Eric Olson, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, as its new Chairman, effective immediately.

Dr. Bal, who has served as Chairman since 2015, has played a crucial role in driving Sintx’s transformation, strengthening its core business, and positioning the Company for growth in the advanced materials sectors. He will continue to support the Company as a member of the Board of Directors, ensuring continuity as Sintx executes on its strategic objectives.

“On behalf of the Board and the entire Sintx team, I want to thank Sonny for his years of leadership, vision, and commitment to innovation,” said Eric Olson, CEO and newly appointed Chairman. “His guidance has helped prepare Sintx’s transition toward high-value medical applications and strategic partnerships. As we move into the next phase of execution, I am excited to lead the Company in advancing our commercial strategy, optimizing our asset portfolio, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

Dr. Bal commented, “It has been an honor to serve as Chairman of Sintx Technologies and work alongside such a talented team. I am confident that under Eric’s leadership, Sintx is well-positioned for the next stage of growth, with a clear focus on unlocking the full potential of its biomaterial technology platform.”

Since being appointed CEO in August 2024, Eric Olson has refocused the Company on high-growth opportunities in biomedical and medical device applications. With a proven track record of leadership in the medical device and industrial sectors, his appointment as Chairman reinforces Sintx’s commitment to accelerating commercialization, enhancing financial discipline, and exploring strategic initiatives, including partnerships, licensing, and M&A opportunities.

