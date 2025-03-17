Pakal Technologies Announces Commercial Shipments of Breakthrough Gen 2 650V IGTO(t) Power Semiconductor

ATLANTA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pakal Technologies, a leading next generation silicon power semiconductor company announces the commercial launch of its breakthrough 650V IGTO(t) power semiconductor at APEC, the Applied Power Electronics Conference in Atlanta. The launch marks a significant advance in silicon power semiconductor technology.

The first shipments are Gen 2 650V, 40A devices in a TO-247 package with a co-packed diode.

Pakal’s IGTO(t) is the first new silicon high-voltage (>600 V) power switch since the IGBT was released 50 years ago. The IGTO(t) addresses a critical need for high-performance, cost-effective silicon power switches. By 2032, the market for high voltage power switches is estimated to be >$36 billion. Within this overall market there is a multi-billion-dollar annual solution gap between emerging more expensive Silicon Carbide (SiC) devices and the incumbent silicon IGBT. The IGTO(t) can fill this gap.

“Our Gen 2 device shows early noteworthy performance, and we have a potent innovation roadmap. Our next generations will extend our silicon performance advantage dramatically from 650 all the way to 6500 Volts,” said Pakal co-founder, Dr. Richard Blanchard.

The IGTO(t) utilizes the same switching mechanism as an IGBT and thus is a direct drop in replacement for the IGBT. In addition, due to its proprietary and superior operational physics, the Gen 2 IGTO(t) also delivers a substantial 25% reduction in conduction losses compared to leading IGBTs - at real-world operating temperatures and while maintaining comparable switching losses. This innovation enables greater energy efficiency and improved performance for many applications where an IGBT presently is in use.

“This milestone validates our team’s relentless innovation and our investors’ confidence in our vision—to replace every IGBT with our superior silicon IGTO(t),” said Ben Quinones, CEO of Pakal Technologies. “We’re thrilled to begin fulfilling customer demand with a fully qualified, drop-in IGBT upgrade that delivers unmatched performance.”

For more information or product inquiries, visit www.pakal-tech.com or email sales@pakal-tech.com .

About Pakal Technologies

Pakal Technologies is a fabless semiconductor company pioneering next-generation power semiconductors to drive the Electrification of Everything. Our patented IGTO(t) technology serves as a direct drop-in upgrade for traditional IGBTs, offering superior efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and global scalability. By enhancing power conversion across applications such as electric vehicles, solar energy, and induction heating, we aim to accelerate the transition to a more electrified and sustainable world.

