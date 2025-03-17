Interstellar Communication Successfully Launches First icMercury Satellite via SpaceX

Miami, FL, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Interstellar Communication”), celebrated a major milestone today with the successful launch of its first icMercury PocketQube satellite, HADES-ICM. The satellite was deployed into low Earth orbit aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 2:43 AM EDT on March 15, 2025.

This mission represents a significant step toward expanding space access for individuals, small businesses, and organizations. Developed in collaboration with experienced satellite manufacturing and launch partners, the icMercury satellite highlights how emerging space technologies are unlocking new opportunities in communication, exploration, and business applications. Despite their small size, PocketQubes provide a cost-effective and efficient platform for research, Earth observation, and communication, making space more accessible than ever before. By leveraging this technology, icMercury moves closer to its vision of offering personal satellite services, allowing users to engage with space in an intuitive and meaningful way.

HADES-ICM is a 1.5P PocketQube satellite, measuring 5 cm × 5 cm × 8 cm and weighing 400 g. It carries a hardware payload to test a low-power active graphene radiator developed by SmartIR, a spin-out from the University of Manchester, aiming to assess its feasibility in space. HADES-ICM is equipped with an SDR-based FM and FSK repeater for AX.25/APRS communications at 300/1200 bps, operating in the UHF band for downlink and VHF band for uplink.

"The personal PocketQube concept of icMercury is a great example of how the New Space era is enabling affordable, beneficial, and even entertaining approaches to space exploration,” said Seda Hewitt, Space Ambassador of icMercury. “This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to share this journey."

"PocketQube technology represents a major breakthrough in making space more accessible and versatile,” said Harri Laitinen, Lifeguard of icMercury. “These ultra-compact satellites prove that innovation is not about size but about efficiency and capability. We are excited to push the boundaries of what’s possible and explore the potential of this evolving technology.”

"This launch reflects the dedication and teamwork of everyone involved,” said Lijie Zhu, Captain of icMercury. “Every step, from design to deployment, required collaboration and a shared vision. With icMercury, we aim to provide the tools and experiences for people to explore, understand, and make creative use of space technology. This journey reminds us that in the vast universe, we are not alone.”

Supported by the International Trade Council, the company, together with its partners on the icMercury project, will host a free webinar, "Unlocking the Possibilities – How You Can Launch a Satellite," on March 19, 2025, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM EDT. The event will offer an inside look at the development and potential of PocketQube satellite technology, providing a unique opportunity to explore the journey of satellite launches and understand how space is rapidly becoming a tangible platform for innovation and growth. The webinar will also introduce the upcoming icMercury app, demonstrating how users can interact with the satellite in real time.

Register now: https://icmercury.com/launch-webinar.php

About Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc.

Interstellar Communication Holdings, Inc., a Florida based company, is a holding company that connects and consolidates space-related companies, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to tap into the vast potential of the universe. Interstellar Communication Holdings provides an affordable personal satellite service named icMercury for stargazers, using Pocketqube technology and a customized user platform. With this service, users will be able to access their satellite and unlock the potential of the universe.

For more information, please visit www.icmercury.com.

Contact: info@icmercury.com

About icMercury

icMercury is a revolutionary satellite service offering personalized cosmic experiences for individuals and innovative marketing opportunities for small to mid-sized companies. Leveraging the cost-effective PocketQube satellite technology, icMercury makes space exploration accessible to everyone. Our vision is to foster a community where space enthusiasts, researchers, and explorers can connect, share, and thrive.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as other non-historical matters, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These can be identified by words like "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "predict," and similar terms. While Interstellar Communication Holdings believes these expectations are reasonable, they cannot be guaranteed, and actual results may differ due to various factors, including market conditions. Such statements reflect Interstellar Communication Holdings' current plans and beliefs as of the date made. Investors should not place undue reliance on them. Interstellar Communication Holdings is not obligated to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

