Rising Influenza Prevalence Boosts Vaccine Market Growth: Key Driver Transforming The Afluria Market In 2025

The Business Research Company's Afluria Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has the Afluria Market Grown Over Time?

• The Afluria market has experienced significant growth, expanding from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025.

• This increase reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of XX%.

• Key drivers behind this expansion include:

o Rising influenza cases, leading to higher vaccine demand.

o A growing elderly population, increasing the need for immunization.

o Higher healthcare spending, improving access to vaccines.

o Expanded public health campaigns, raising vaccine awareness.

o Increased confidence in vaccine safety, reducing hesitancy.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19861&type=smp

What Is the Future Outlook for the Afluria Market?

• The market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $XX million by 2029.

• This growth is expected to be driven by a forecasted CAGR of XX%.

• Several factors will contribute to this expansion, including:

o Strong government support, promoting influenza prevention programs.

o Greater emphasis on preventive healthcare, encouraging vaccination uptake.

o Efforts to combat vaccine hesitancy, ensuring higher immunization rates.

o Improved healthcare infrastructure, expanding vaccine accessibility.

o Rising income levels in emerging economies, boosting affordability and demand.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/afluria-global-market-report

What Is Driving Growth in the Afluria Market?

The growing prevalence of influenza is a primary factor fueling market expansion. The elderly and high-risk populations are particularly vulnerable, driving the demand for effective vaccination programs. Afluria, an influenza vaccine, plays a crucial role in stimulating immune responses and preventing flu-related complications.

A UK Health Security Agency report (November 2024) highlighted the urgency of influenza prevention, showing that flu positivity rates increased from 2% to 2.3% within a week, with the highest rates observed in children aged 5 to 14 years (5.1%).

How Is the Aging Population Impacting Market Growth?

The rising geriatric population (65+ years) is a major driver of vaccine demand. Older adults are more susceptible to flu-related complications, necessitating widespread vaccination programs. A House of Commons Library report (July 2024) projected that the UK’s elderly population would rise from 12.7 million in 2022 (19% of the population) to 22.1 million (27%) by 2072, reinforcing the long-term demand for flu vaccines.

Who Are the Leading Players in the Afluria Market?

CSL Seqirus is a major industry leader, capitalizing on market opportunities to strengthen its position. The industry is also seeing a shift toward innovation, with companies focusing on nano-sized particle-based vaccines to enhance efficacy, stability, and targeted delivery.

How Is the Afluria Market Segmented?

The market is categorized into several key segments:

1. By Formulation:

o Pre-Filled Syringes

o Multi-Dose Vials

2. By Indication:

o Influenza Prevention

3. By Distribution Channel:

o Hospitals and Clinics

o Retail Pharmacies

o Government Suppliers

4. By End User:

o Pediatric Patients

o Adult Patients

o Geriatric Patients

Which Regions Are Leading the Afluria Market?

• North America dominated the market in 2024 as the largest regional market.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

• Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

