WASHINGTON D. C., WA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy powers the world, but in a sector where tradition and modernity coexist, few entrepreneurs have managed to innovate without compromising supply stability. With over six decades in the gas industry, Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes has proven that growth and sustainability can go hand in hand.From his leadership at Zeta Gas, Zaragoza Fuentes has promoted the adoption of new technologies to optimize LP gas distribution, ensuring that millions of homes and businesses have access to a more efficient and secure supply. His vision has been clear: to modernize without losing the essence of a service essential to the economy and daily life.A Sector in TransformationFor years, LP gas distribution has relied on traditional logistics processes. However, with the advent of digitalization, the industry has had to adapt to new consumption and operational efficiency dynamics. In this context, Zeta Gas has led the implementation of real-time smart monitoring systems, enabling optimized distribution routes, waste reduction, and enhanced supply security."Our responsibility is not just to ensure access to energy but to do so efficiently and sustainably. Innovation is key to ensuring that the industry evolves without compromising people's well-being or the environment."— Miguel Zaragoza FuentesThis approach has led the company to incorporate lower-emission vehicles and develop optimized refueling stations, aligning with international sustainability standards. Beyond improving operational efficiency, these actions aim to reduce the carbon footprint of a sector historically criticized for its environmental impact.Beyond Business: A Real Impact on the EconomyThe modernization of the energy sector not only represents progress in efficiency but also in job creation and economic stability in the regions where Zeta Gas operates. Process optimization has allowed more communities, especially in remote areas, to access reliable energy, directly impacting the development of small and medium-sized businesses.Unlike other industry players, Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes's commitment is not solely focused on reducing operating costs but on building a sustainable model that benefits society as a whole.About Miguel Zaragoza FuentesMiguel Zaragoza Fuentes is the founder and CEO of Zeta Gas, a leading LP gas distribution company in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Throughout his career, he has been recognized for his ability to transform the industry through innovation and sustainability. His focus on modernizing the energy sector has enabled millions of people to access a more efficient and secure supply.

