Zostavax Global Market Report 2025: Comprehensive Insights into Market Size, Growth Trends, Key Industry Players

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How is the Zostavax market expected to grow?

• The Zostavax market has witnessed a notable expansion in recent years, driven by a high compound annual growth rate (HCAGR).

• It is projected to increase from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of XX%.

• This growth can be attributed to rising awareness about shingles complications, greater accessibility to vaccines, expanded insurance coverage, and the integration of shingles vaccines into national immunization programs.

What are the future projections for the Zostavax market?

• The market is forecasted to experience significant growth (FCAGR) in the coming years, reaching $XX million by 2029 at a CAGR of XX%.

• Key factors driving this expansion include increasing regulatory approvals for new shingles vaccines, cost-effectiveness of vaccination over treatment, growing adoption of the Shingrix vaccine in developed nations, and a higher prevalence of chronic diseases.

What factors are driving the growth of the Zostavax market?

A crucial driver for the Zostavax market is the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing nations. Robust healthcare facilities, advanced medical systems, and increased vaccine distribution networks enhance the accessibility of Zostavax across clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies.

For example, the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care announced in May 2023 an investment exceeding $25.33 billion (£20 billion) in the New Hospital Programme. This initiative aims to construct 40 new hospitals, including mental health facilities, across England by 2030, further strengthening healthcare services.

Who are the leading players in the Zostavax market?

Prominent companies shaping the Zostavax market include Merck & Co. Inc.

How is the Zostavax market categorized?

The market is segmented into the following categories:

• By Formulation: Recombinant Vaccine (Shingrix), Live Attenuated Vaccine (Zostavax)

• By Indication: Shingles Prevention, Post-Herpetic Neuralgia

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies

What are the regional trends in the Zostavax market?

North America was the dominant region in the Zostavax market in 2024. The report also covers insights on other key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

