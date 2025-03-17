Portable Dental Chair Market to Reach $147.3 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 4.3% CAGR | Planmeca Oy, BPR Swiss GmbH

PORTLAND, HI, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global portable dental chair industry generated $96.1 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $147.3 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample of the Report on Portable Dental Chair Market Forecast 2032- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/214544 Rise in prevalence of dental infections such as dental caries and periodontal diseases, increase in adoption of portable dental chairs, and rise in advancements in portable dental chair design drive the growth of the global portable dental chair market. However, a shortage of dental specialists is expected to restrict the market growth. Moreover, the growth opportunities in emerging markets present new opportunities in the coming years.Drivers:Rise in prevalence of dental infectionsIncrease in adoption of portable dental chairsAdvancements in portable dental chair designOpportunity:Growth opportunities in emerging marketsRestraint:Shortage of dental specialistsEconomic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023 on the Portable Dental Chair MarketDuring a recession, individuals and governments might tighten their budgets, leading to reduced healthcare spending. This could affect patients' ability to access and afford portable dental chair products, potentially leading to decreased demand for these products. The examination segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on application, the examination segment held the largest market share in 2022, more than three-fifths of the global portable dental chair market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in awareness about the oral health, and the importance of oral health.The dental clinics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on end user, the dental clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global portable dental chair market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in need for versatile solutions, technological advancements, adaptability of portable dental chairs in clinics, and space-saving benefits. However, the others segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to a rise in adoption of portable dental chairs in academic & research institutes, a rise in awareness of oral health and the importance of regular dental check-ups. North America to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global portable dental chair market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure and rise in prevalence of oral diseases promoted the growth of the portable dental chair market in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. High prevalence of geriatric population with increase in need of dental procedures, surge in prevalence of oral diseases, and surge in healthcare expenditure in the Asia-Pacific region, is expected to drive the growth of the portable dental chair market.Leading Market Players: -MTI Medical Technology Industries, Inc.Planmeca OyAseptico Inc.WaldentBPR Swiss GmbHAdvin Health CareAjax Dental Supplies Pty Ltd.DNTLworks Equipment CorporationWaterbay Sdn. Bhd.Chesa Dental Care Services 