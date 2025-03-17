Cath Lab Services Market to Reach$78.2 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.4% CAGR | Alberta Health Services, Inhealthgroup

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global cath lab services market was valued at $46.0 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $78.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2032.Request Sample of the Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11873 Rapidly rising prevalence of cardiac diseases such as coronary artery disease, angina, valvular disease, cardiomyopathy, endocarditis, congenital heart defects, and occlusive vascular disease and increasing demand for cath lab procedures such as angioplasty, angiography, stent placement and others are anticipated to boost the growth of market. However, high cost associated to cath lab services is anticipated to boost the growth of market. On the contrary, high presence of cath lab service providers and rise in initiative taken by government to develop healthcare infrastructure is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.Procure Complete Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cath-lab-services-market The therapeutic segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.Based on service type, the therapeutic segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fourths of the global cath lab services market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in incidence of cardiac disease and rise in prevalence of brain & spine diseases. However, the diagnostic segment is projected to manifest significant growth with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the surge in the number of diagnostic procedures such as angiography and rise in awareness among population regarding cath lab services.The cardiac segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.Based on application, the cardiac segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global cath lab services market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness regarding cardiovascular diseases and rise in prevalence of cardiac diseases due to change in lifestyle. However, the brain & spine segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rising prevalence of brain tumor and spine tumor and increase in prevalence of brain aneurysm.The hospitals segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.Based on service provider, the hospital segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global cath lab services market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to initiative take by service providers to develop healthcare infrastructure and rise in awareness among the people in cath services. Also, the same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11873 North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global cath lab services market revenue. This is attributed to high presence of cath lab service providers in North America and rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rising number of geriatric populations, as geriatric population is more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases and increase in awareness among the people regarding cath lab services. 