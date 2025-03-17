President Lai addresses opening of 2025 Yushan Forum

TAIWAN, March 17 - Details 2025-03-13 President Lai attends Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2025 Spring Banquet On the evening of March 13, President Lai Ching-te attended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2025 Spring Banquet for foreign ambassadors and representatives stationed in Taiwan. In remarks, President Lai thanked our diplomatic allies and like-minded countries for continuing to demonstrate their high regard and support for Taiwan at international venues. The president stated that a stronger Taiwan will be able to contribute even more to the world, explaining that is why he established the National Climate Change Committee, the Whole-of-Society Defense Resilience Committee, and the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee. He added that he hopes to pool our strengths so as to formulate national development strategies and enhance Taiwan’s international collaboration. The president also expressed hope of developing opportunities for cooperation with other countries across many domains to jointly advance democracy, peace, and prosperity throughout the region and around the world. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: Today is my first time attending the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spring Banquet since becoming president. It is a pleasure to be able to meet and socialize with esteemed guests from other countries and good friends from all sectors of Taiwan. The global landscape has changed rapidly over the past year. Geopolitical volatility, the restructuring of supply chains, technological advancements, and other factors have had a profound impact on nations’ strategic plans. I want to take this opportunity to thank our diplomatic allies and like-minded countries for continuing to demonstrate their high regard and support for Taiwan at international venues. Last month, the leaders of the United States and Japan, the US secretary of state and the foreign ministers of Japan and the Republic of Korea, and the G7 foreign ministers all issued joint statements emphasizing the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, underscoring Taiwan’s vital role in global progress and prosperity. I would especially like to thank members of the diplomatic corps for working with us to build even closer partnerships between our countries. I have always believed that a stronger Taiwan will be able to contribute even more to the world. That is why, after taking office, I established the National Climate Change Committee, the Whole-of-Society Defense Resilience Committee, and the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee under the Office of the President. These committees continue to address global concerns and seek to solve important issues that impact our own people. I hope to pool our strengths so as to formulate national development strategies and enhance Taiwan’s international collaboration. Last year, I visited our Pacific allies – the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and the Republic of Palau. I deeply appreciated our friends’ warm hospitality and came to feel very deeply that we are like a family. Through local visits and mutual exchanges, we deepened our diplomatic alliances and cooperation, creating win-win outcomes. We also showed Taiwan’s determination to work with allies to tackle the many challenges related to climate change, net-zero transition, and digital transformation. At the start of this month, Taiwan hosted the first-ever workshop on whole-of-society defense resilience under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework. Experts and scholars from 30 countries participated in the discussions. I once again thank the diplomatic corps for their support and assistance. In the future, we look forward to developing opportunities for cooperation with other countries across many domains to jointly advance democracy, peace, and prosperity throughout the region and around the world. In the face of authoritarian expansion, Taiwan will continue to bolster its national defense capabilities. We will stand shoulder to shoulder with fellow democracies to demonstrate the strength of deterrence. We will also join hands to build non-red supply chains, strengthen our economic resilience, and promote an initiative on semiconductor supply chain partnerships for global democracies. All of this will ensure steady technological and economic development. In my New Year’s Day address, I said that in this new year, we have many more brilliant stories of Taiwan to share with the world. Everyone gathered here tonight is a dear friend of Taiwan. And each of you plays an important role in the stories this land has to tell. I am deeply grateful to you all for the incredible efforts you make in support of Taiwan. In so many ways, you connect Taiwan to the rest of the world and allow the world to see the many different sides of this amazing nation. I believe that through even deeper and more extensive cooperation, we will create many more wonderful stories of Taiwan and build an even brighter future together. I wish you all a pleasant evening. Also in attendance at the event were Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador Andrea Clare Bowman and other members of the foreign diplomatic corps in Taiwan.

Details 2025-03-04 President Lai meets US Heritage Foundation founder Dr. Edwin Feulner On the afternoon of March 4, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by founder of the US-based Heritage Foundation Dr. Edwin Feulner. In remarks President Lai thanked the foundation for publishing the 2025 Index of Economic Freedom, in which Taiwan ranked fourth globally and which recognized Taiwan’s sound legal foundation and ideal investment environment. The president said that Taiwan and the United States are important economic and trade partners and engage closely in industrial exchange. The president also expressed hope to expand investment in and procurement from the US in such areas as high-tech, energy, and agricultural products, and to work with the US and other democratic partners to create more resilient and diverse semiconductor supply chains to address new circumstances. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Feulner back to Taiwan today. I recall meeting with Dr. Feulner and Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts here at the Presidential Office at the end of last February. We had a fruitful discussion on Taiwan-US relations and regional affairs. When President Donald Trump was elected for his first term, Dr. Feulner played a crucial role in the administration’s transition team. Today, I look forward to hearing his thoughts on possible ways to further deepen relations between Taiwan and the US. I would like to thank the Heritage Foundation for publishing the 2025 Index of Economic Freedom, in which Taiwan ranked fourth globally. The report also recognized Taiwan’s sound legal foundation and ideal investment environment. Taiwan and the US are important economic and trade partners and engage closely in industrial exchange. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) historic US$65 billion investment in Arizona–negotiated and finalized during President Trump’s first term–is a case in point. And today, TSMC Chairman C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and President Trump jointly announced that the company would be expanding its investment in the US with new facilities. Looking ahead, we hope to expand investment in and procurement from the US in such areas as high-tech, energy, and agricultural products. We also look forward to working with the US and other democratic partners to create more resilient and diverse semiconductor supply chains to address new circumstances. At present, we continue to face authoritarian expansionism. As a country that deeply loves and staunchly defends freedom, Taiwan will collaborate with the US and other like-minded countries to maintain regional peace and stability. I would like to thank President Trump for his recent joint statement with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, which emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. And last month, the US was also part of a G7 foreign ministers’ statement in which “they strongly opposed any attempts to change unilaterally the status quo using force.” We firmly believe that only peace attained through one’s own strength can truly be called peace. Currently, Taiwan’s defense budget stands at approximately 2.5 percent of GDP. Going forward, the government will prioritize special budget allocations to ensure that Taiwan’s defense budget exceeds 3 percent of GDP. Also, we will continue to reform national defense in the conviction that help comes most to those who help themselves. This will allow us to contribute even more to regional peace and stability. In closing, I once again thank Dr. Feulner for visiting and for demonstrating support of Taiwan. I wish you all a smooth and successful trip. Dr. Feulner then delivered remarks, first stating that on behalf of his successor, President Roberts, and all of his colleagues at the Heritage Foundation, it is his pleasure to present President Lai with the first copy of the 2025 Index of Economic Freedom. Pointing out that in the Index the Republic of China (Taiwan) is number four of 176 countries around the world in terms of its economic freedom, Dr. Feulner extended his congratulations to President Lai. Dr. Feulner said he looks forward to a discussion about the present situation and how we can improve relations between the US and Taiwan. Dr. Feulner expressed his gratitude on hearing the wonderful announcement from TSMC, which was released right before his visit, that it will be expanding its investment in the US. In past trips, he said, he has had the opportunity to visit the TSMC headquarters in Taiwan, and fairly recently he has had the opportunity to view the site in Arizona where the construction continues and where the initial operations are beginning. He stated that they are proud to have TSMC now as an integral part of our responsible bilateral relationship. Dr. Feulner noted that while TSMC is of course very big, he also wants to express appreciation for all of the hundreds and hundreds of Taiwan-based companies that are strong, close partners throughout the US with American companies and with American people in terms of making a close and unified alliance of two freedom-loving countries.

Details 2025-03-04 President Lai attends opening ceremony of GCTF Workshop on Whole-of-Society Resilience Building, Preparation, and Response On the morning of March 4, President Lai Ching-te attended the opening ceremony of the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) Workshop on Whole-of-Society Resilience Building, Preparation, and Response. In remarks, President Lai stated that global challenges such as extreme weather, pandemics, and energy crises continue to emerge, and growing authoritarianism presents a grave threat to freedom-loving countries. These challenges have no borders, he said, and absolutely no single country can face them alone. The president said that as a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan is both willing and able to contribute even more to the democracy, peace, and prosperity of the world, and that the GCTF is an important platform where Taiwan can make those contributions by sharing its experiences with the rest of the world. President Lai indicated that Taiwan will join the forces of the central and local governments to enhance social resilience across the board, enhance disaster response capabilities in the community, and leverage its strengths to make contributions to the international community. He said that we are demonstrating to the world our determination to create an even more resilient Taiwan, and expressed hope to advance mutual assistance and exchanges with all the countries involved, so that we can together promote stability and prosperity around the world. A transcript of President Lai’s remarks follows: To begin, I would like to welcome more than 60 distinguished guests from 30 countries, as well as experts from Taiwan. You are all here for this GCTF workshop to discuss whole-of-society resilience building, preparation, and response. As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan is both willing and able to contribute even more to the democracy, peace, and prosperity of the world. The GCTF is an important platform where Taiwan can make those contributions by sharing its experiences with the rest of the world. I want to thank our full GCTF partners, the United States, Japan, Australia, and Canada. Over the past several years, we have worked with even more countries through this framework and have expanded our exchanges into even more fields. Together, we have met all kinds of new challenges. I am confident that as our cooperation grows stronger, so will our ability to promote global progress. Each of today’s guests is contributing a vital force in that regard. I extend my sincere thanks to you all. Global challenges such as extreme weather, pandemics, and energy crises continue to emerge. And growing authoritarianism presents a grave threat to freedom-loving countries. These challenges have no borders, and absolutely no single country can face them alone. Taiwan holds a key position on the first island chain, and stands at the very frontline of the defense of democracy. With this joint workshop, we are demonstrating to the world our determination to create an even more resilient Taiwan. We are also aiming to advance our mutual assistance and exchanges with all the countries involved, so that we can make our societies more resilient and together promote stability and prosperity around the world. Moving forward, we will continue advancing the following three initiatives: First, we will join the forces of the central and local governments to enhance social resilience across the board. Just last year, I established the Whole-of-Society Defense Resilience Committee at the Presidential Office. Civilian force training, strategic material preparation, and critical infrastructure operation and maintenance are all key discussion areas for our committee. These aim to enhance Taiwan’s resilience in national defense, economic livelihoods, disaster prevention, and democracy. They are also items on the agenda for this GCTF workshop. To cover all the bases, Taiwan must unite and cooperate as a team. Last year, our committee held the very first cross-sector tabletop exercise at the Presidential Office which included central and local government officials as well as civilian observers. We aim to test the government’s emergency response capabilities in high-intensity gray-zone operations and near-conflict situations. We will continue to hold exercises to help the central and local governments work together more efficiently, and strengthen Taiwan’s overall disaster response capabilities. Second is to enhance disaster response capabilities in the community. We fully understand that to build whole-of-society resilience, we must help people increase risk awareness, know how to respond to disasters, and develop abilities to help themselves, help one another, and work together. We are grateful to the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) for collaborating with the Taiwan Development Association for Disaster Medical Teams to host “Take Action” workshops around the country since 2021. A 2.0 version is already in practice, and continues to train the public in first aid skills. Director of the AIT Taipei Office Raymond Greene and I took part in a Take Action event in New Taipei City last year and personally saw the positive outcomes of the training. In addition to the Take Action workshops, the government is also providing Disaster Relief Volunteer training for ages 11 to 89, and is continuing to expand its target audience. We have also set up Taiwan Community Emergency Response Teams at key facilities nationwide, enhancing the ability of these important facilities to respond independently to disasters. Civilian training will continue to be refined and expanded so that members of the public can serve as important partners in government-led disaster prevention and relief. Third, we will leverage Taiwan’s strengths to make contributions to the international community. The inspiration for our Disaster Relief Volunteer training comes from a similar program run by The Nippon Care-Fit Education Institute in Japan. I am confident that through exchanges like this workshop, Taiwan and other countries can also inspire one another in many areas, and enhance whole-of-society resilience in multiple ways. Taiwan also excels in information and communications and advanced technology. We will set up even more robust cybersecurity systems, expand usage of emerging technologies, and improve the ways we maintain domestic security. We hope that by leveraging our capabilities and sharing our experiences, Taiwan can contribute even more to the international community. I want to welcome all our partners once again, and thank AIT for co-hosting this event. Let’s continue down the path of advancing global security and developing resilience together. Because together, we can travel farther, and we can travel longer. Also in attendance at the event were Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Deputy Representative Takaba Yo, Australian Office in Taipei Representative Robert Fergusson, and Canadian Trade Office in Taipei Executive Director Jim Nickel.

Details 2025-02-24 President Lai meets Japanese House of Representatives Member Tamaki Yuichiro On the afternoon of February 24, President Lai Ching-te met with Japanese House of Representatives Member Tamaki Yuichiro. In remarks, President Lai noted that Taiwan and Japan are important trading partners. The president expressed hope that, in addition to semiconductors, Taiwan and Japan can also bolster cooperation in the fields of hydrogen energy and drones and build non-red supply chains, thus creating economic win-win situations and maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and globally. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I would like to start by warmly welcoming Representative Tamaki on his first trip to Taiwan. Now is a key moment for the cooperative ties between Taiwan and Japan, and the fact that Representative Tamaki has chosen to take time out of his busy schedule to make this trip demonstrates his especially meaningful support for Taiwan. For this I want to express my deepest gratitude. At the beginning of this month, Japan and the United States held a summit meeting. In the post-summit joint leaders’ statement the government of Japan reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, opposed any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion, and expressed support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations. I would like to thank the government of Japan for these statements. Taiwan and Japan are both responsible members of the international community. I welcome an even firmer friendship between Japan and the US and hope to see cooperation among Taiwan, Japan, and the US become a solid force in consolidating peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. In addition to complex international conditions, we now also face the threat of China’s red supply chain. More and more countries are becoming increasingly concerned about such issues as economic security and supply chain resilience. As authoritarianism consolidates, democratic nations must also come closer in solidarity. Taiwan and Japan are important trading partners. I hope that, in addition to semiconductors, Taiwan and Japan can also bolster cooperation in the fields of hydrogen energy and drones, and that we can build non-red supply chains, thus creating economic win-win situations and maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and globally. Lastly, I would like once again to welcome Representative Tamaki to Taiwan and wish him a successful visit. I hope he departs Taiwan with a deep impression and that he will visit again. Representative Tamaki then delivered remarks, noting that this was his first visit to Taiwan and thanking President Lai and officials of the Taiwan government for their warm welcome. Pointing out that Taiwan-Japan ties are closer than ever thanks to the major efforts made on this front by President Lai since taking office, Representative Tamaki expressed his admiration and gratitude. Representative Tamaki pointed out that in a changing global landscape, Taiwan, Japan, and the Indo-Pacific region all face major changes, but he firmly believes that Taiwan-Japan relations will develop even further. Recalling President Lai’s previous remarks, the representative said that Japan and the US recently held a summit meeting that yielded important results. In the joint leaders’ statement, he noted, the two sides made a clear commitment regarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and firmly opposed any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion. Representative Tamaki said that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito did not win a majority in last year’s House of Representatives general elections, while the number of seats held by his own Democratic Party for the People quadrupled. This result, he said, has filled him with a feeling of great responsibility. Moving forward, he intends to continue promoting Taiwan-Japan cooperation and strengthening relations. Also in attendance at the meeting was Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki.

Details 2025-02-21 President Lai meets Abe Akie, wife of late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo of Japan On the morning of February 21, President Lai Ching-te met with Abe Akie, the wife of late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo of Japan. In remarks, President Lai thanked Mrs. Abe for carrying on the legacy of former Prime Minister Abe, being a benevolent and determined force for regional peace and prosperity, and calling on all parties to continue to place attention on peace in the Taiwan Strait. The president stated that Taiwan will carry on the legacy and spirit of former President Lee Teng-hui and former Prime Minister Abe, safeguard the values of freedom and democracy, and deepen the Taiwan-Japan friendship. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: Last May, Mrs. Abe came to Taiwan to attend the inauguration ceremony for myself and Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, and we reminisced about the past here at the Presidential Office. I would like to warmly welcome her back today. I am also delighted to be meeting with all guests in attendance. Yesterday, Mrs. Abe and I attended the opening of the very first Halifax Taipei forum, for which Mrs. Abe also delivered a keynote speech earlier today. In her speech, she offered valuable input on global security and democratic development. I would like to thank Mrs. Abe for making this special trip to Taiwan to take part, showing her strong support for Taiwan. Former Prime Minister Abe pioneered the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and called on the international community to pay attention to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific. These have become common strategic goals of democratic countries around the world and will have a far-reaching influence over international developments and Taiwan’s security. They were important contributions that former Prime Minister Abe made in regard to the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region. Recently, current Prime Minister of Japan Ishiba Shigeru and United States President Donald Trump held a meeting and jointly reiterated the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, as well as opposed unilateral changes to the status quo by force or coercion. They also expressed support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations. This shows that Prime Minister Ishiba is furthering the legacy of former Prime Minister Abe. We are very grateful for the former prime minister’s friendship toward Taiwan, and to Mrs. Abe for carrying on his legacy. Mrs. Abe is a benevolent and determined force for regional peace and prosperity, and has called on all parties at numerous public venues to continue to place attention on peace in the Taiwan Strait. Last December, for instance, she traveled at the invitation of President Trump and his wife to the US, where she addressed cross-strait issues and spoke up for Taiwan. We were deeply moved by this. As authoritarian states continue to expand, Taiwan will keep working alongside like-minded nations such as Japan and the US, as well as the European Union, to jointly contribute to regional and global peace and prosperity. I look forward to continued advancement of regional peace and prosperity with the help of Mrs. Abe’s efforts. Mrs. Abe will also be meeting with daughter of former President Lee and Lee Teng-hui Foundation Chairperson Annie Lee (李安妮) tomorrow. Former President Lee and former Prime Minister Abe were both fully devoted to promoting Taiwan-Japan relations. We will carry on their legacy and spirit, safeguard the values of freedom and democracy, and deepen the Taiwan-Japan friendship. In closing, I wish you all a smooth and successful visit. Mrs. Abe then delivered remarks, first expressing her sincere thanks to President Lai for taking the time to meet. She said that former Prime Minister Abe hailed from Yamaguchi Prefecture, and that accompanying her that day were House of Councillors Member Kitamura Tsuneo, Yamaguchi Prefecture Governor Muraoka Tsugumasa, Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly Deputy Speaker Shimata Noriaki, and many other important figures from Yamaguchi. If former Prime Minister Abe’s spirit could look upon this scene, she said, he would certainly be very pleased. Mrs. Abe recalled that when the former prime minister passed away, then-Vice President Lai traveled to their official residence to express his condolences and pay tribute. She said that she will never forget such a gesture of deep friendship, heartfelt condolences, and care. The year before last, she indicated, a memorial photo exhibition for former Prime Minister Abe was held in Taiwan, and many Taiwanese people from all walks of life came to view it. Last year, Mrs. Abe continued, she had the privilege of attending President Lai’s inauguration ceremony, where she met with many friends from Taiwan and personally felt the close and beautiful ties that Taiwan and Japan share. Mrs. Abe stated that she will carry out the wishes of former Prime Minister Abe and do her utmost to help raise Taiwan-Japan relations to new heights, saying that she looks forward to hearing the advice that President Lai and all those present have to offer. The delegation also included Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki.