Hospital Beds Market to Expand at 4.9% CAGR, Reaching US$ 7.1 Billion by 2035 with Demand for AI-Integrated Patient Care – Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The Hospital Beds Industry is set for steady growth from 2025 to 2035, driven by rising healthcare infrastructure investments and an aging population. Categorized by type (electric, semi-electric, and manual beds) and application (acute care, psychiatric care, long-term care, and others like maternity care), the market sees increasing demand for technologically advanced and patient-friendly beds. Key trends include smart hospital beds, automation, and enhanced patient safety features. Global expansion is fueled by increasing hospital admissions and government healthcare initiatives.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing healthcare infrastructure investments are driving market expansion. The Hospital Beds Market size was valued at US$ 4.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR through 2035. Advancements in smart hospital beds, aging population growth, and rising demand for patient-centric care are key factors fueling demand. By 2035, the market is expected to reach US$ 7.1 Billion, enhancing patient comfort and healthcare efficiency worldwide.

The hospital beds market is witnessing steady growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, and advancements in medical infrastructure. Hospitals and healthcare facilities are investing in technologically advanced beds that offer better patient comfort, mobility, and integrated monitoring systems.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the hospital beds industry, covering market size, key drivers, segmentation, trends, challenges, and future opportunities.

Market Overview

Hospital beds are a crucial component of healthcare facilities, designed to enhance patient care, comfort, and recovery. The market is being driven by:

Rising demand for home healthcare services , increasing the adoption of adjustable and homecare beds.

, increasing the adoption of adjustable and homecare beds. Smart hospital bed innovations , integrating remote monitoring, automatic adjustments, and fall prevention technologies.

, integrating remote monitoring, automatic adjustments, and fall prevention technologies. Government investments in healthcare infrastructure , boosting demand for intensive care and emergency beds.

, boosting demand for intensive care and emergency beds. An increasing number of surgical procedures, requiring high-quality, ergonomic hospital beds.

Competitive Landscape-

Leading companies in the global hospital beds industry are continuously innovating and expanding their product portfolios to cater to the diverse needs of healthcare facilities.

Some of the key players in this industry include Medline Industries Inc., Antano Group S.R.L., Invacare Corporation, Savaria Corporation, Linet SPOL S.R.O., Med-Mizer Inc., Stryker Corporation, Amico Corporation, Burke Bariatric Inc., Midmark Corporation, Graham Field, Novum Medical Products, Baxter Corporation, Getinge AB, and Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co.

Important Key Players in the Hospital Beds Market-

Stryker Corporation – Leading the market with smart hospital beds and ICU solutions. Hill-Rom Holdings (Baxter International Inc.) – Focusing on connected care and AI-powered hospital beds. Invacare Corporation – Specializing in homecare and long-term care beds. LINET Group SE – Innovating in ergonomic and patient-centric hospital beds. Paramount Bed Holdings – Expanding in Asian and European healthcare markets. Getinge Group – Providing advanced critical care beds for ICU and trauma centers.

Recent Developments in the Market

The market has witnessed several notable developments:

Market Drivers & Trends:

The cornerstone of modern healthcare, hospital beds are undergoing a significant transformation. The escalating geriatric population, a key intelligence point, is a primary driver, as older adults are more susceptible to chronic illnesses and require extended hospital stays. This demographic shift, coupled with the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and neurological disorders, is fueling the demand for specialized hospital beds.

Technological innovation is another crucial catalyst. The integration of smart technologies, such as sensors for vital sign monitoring, automated adjustments for patient comfort and pressure ulcer prevention, and connectivity for remote patient monitoring, is revolutionizing patient care. This surge in connected healthcare, another critical intelligence point, is enabling hospitals to enhance patient safety and improve operational efficiency. Electric beds, with their enhanced adjustability and ease of use, are rapidly gaining traction over manual beds.

Furthermore, the growing emphasis on patient comfort and safety is driving the adoption of specialized beds, including bariatric beds, pediatric beds, and birthing beds. The increasing awareness of pressure ulcer prevention is also contributing to the demand for advanced pressure redistribution mattresses and integrated bed systems.

Market Segmentation

By Type

General Beds – Standard beds used in most hospital wards.

– Standard beds used in most hospital wards. ICU Beds – Equipped with advanced monitoring and life-support features.

– Equipped with advanced monitoring and life-support features. Bariatric Beds – Designed for overweight and obese patients.

– Designed for overweight and obese patients. Homecare Beds – Used for long-term home-based patient care.

– Used for long-term home-based patient care. Pediatric Beds – Specialized for children’s healthcare needs.

By Technology

Manual Beds – Operated mechanically without electrical assistance.

– Operated mechanically without electrical assistance. Semi-Electric Beds – Have electric adjustments for height and headrest, but require manual operation for other settings.

– Have electric adjustments for height and headrest, but require manual operation for other settings. Fully Electric Beds – Feature automated controls for height, position, and other adjustments.

– Feature automated controls for height, position, and other adjustments. Smart Beds – Integrated with IoT, sensors, and remote monitoring systems.

By End-User

Hospitals – The largest segment due to increasing patient admissions.

– The largest segment due to increasing patient admissions. Homecare Facilities – Rising demand for remote and long-term patient care.

– Rising demand for remote and long-term patient care. Elderly Care & Rehabilitation Centers – Growth driven by the aging population.

– Growth driven by the aging population. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) – Increased demand for post-surgical recovery beds.

By Region

Region Market Share (%) Key Growth Factors North America 35% Strong healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of smart beds. Europe 30% Aging population, government healthcare funding. Asia-Pacific 25% Rapid hospital expansion, increasing medical tourism. Rest of the World 10% Growing investments in Latin America and the Middle East.

Market Trends & Innovations

1. Rise of Smart Beds with AI & IoT Features

✔️ Beds equipped with real-time patient monitoring, fall detection, and automated adjustments.

2. Increasing Demand for Homecare & Elderly Care Beds

✔️ Growth in aging population and preference for at-home patient care.

3. Heightened Focus on Infection Control & Hygiene

✔️ Use of antimicrobial coatings and self-cleaning surfaces.

4. Customization & Modular Bed Designs

✔️ Adjustable beds for different patient needs and conditions.

5. Growing Popularity of Rental & Leasing Models

✔️ Healthcare facilities opting for cost-effective hospital bed rental services.

Future Outlook:

The hospital beds market is poised for continued growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for advanced healthcare solutions and the ongoing technological advancements. The convergence of artificial intelligence, the internet of things (IoT), and big data analytics is expected to further revolutionize the industry, leading to the development of more intelligent and personalized hospital beds. The shift towards patient-centric care and the growing emphasis on preventive healthcare are also expected to drive market growth.

The hospital beds market is set for steady growth, driven by technological advancements, rising healthcare investments, and increasing demand for specialized beds. While high costs and supply chain issues pose challenges, the market’s future remains promising with AI-driven innovations and sustainable solutions.

