Evome Medical Technologies Appoints Michael Dalsin as Chairman of the Board of Directors; Increases Size of Board to Six

NEW YORK, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evome Medical Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: EVMT) ‎announces the appointment of Michael Dalsin as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Kenneth Kashkin, MD will take the role of Vice-Chairman. Bill Garbarini will retain his role as COO while stepping off the Board of Directors. Chris Heath was also appointed as a new Director increasing the size of the Board of Directors from five to six.

Mr. Dalsin is best known in Canada as the former Chairman of Convalo Health International, Corp. (“Convalo”) and Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (“PHM”), which were both listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. After spinning off its VieMed business unit (now listed on Nasdaq), PHM uplisted to TSX and listed on Nasdaq under its new name Quipt Home Medical Corp. Mr. Heath was CEO of Convalo and was most recently the CEO of MedBright AI Investments Inc., a CSE listed issuer.

“I asked Michael Dalsin to step in as Chairman to help assess the opportunities in the fertility market,” said Dr. Kashkin. “This management team has deep contacts and knowledge in this market. Before joining Evome, our CEO, Mike Seckler, was global head of Marketing at Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Mr. Garbarini was COO at Conceivable Life Sciences, TMRW Life Sciences and Reproductive Medicine Associates of NJ. In each of their roles these two executives broke new ground and grew their businesses. The fertility market is quickly growing due to rising infertility rates caused by factors such as lifestyle changes and delayed childbearing. In addition, increasing awareness and acceptance of fertility treatments, along with advancements in reproductive technologies, are driving market growth.”

“I am grateful to Michael Dalsin, one of our biggest shareholders, for stepping into this leadership position,” said Mr. Seckler. “Bill and I are optimistic about finding additional opportunities in the fertility market. Michael’s experience in deal making will be invaluable in this effort.”

The Company and Mr. Dalsin plan to release a corporate update to the market before April 1, 2025‎.

