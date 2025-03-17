Creatio Unveils the Future of Human and Digital Talent and AI-Native CRM in a Live Executive Presentation

Creatio’s product vision encompasses a new era of CRM where Digital Talent and human expertise collaborate to drive business success

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code, today unveiled its vision for the future of business automation and AI-native CRM during the Creatio.ai Live Executive Presentation. The digital event, hosted by the Creatio Leadership Team, provided an in-depth look at how Digital Talent and AI-native automation co-exist with the human workforce. By working together, CRM users and CRM agents can achieve unprecedented results through the integration of AI into every aspect of CRM to create a truly intelligent and actionable customer experience.Businesses today face increasing complexity and operational costs while scaling their go-to-market (GTM) processes. Traditional workforce expansion—once the default strategy for scaling—has become unsustainable due to rising costs, talent shortages, and diminishing returns on manual effort. The Live Executive Event underscored how Digital Talent is redefining the traditional talent management model. As organizations integrate the human workforce and Digital Talent, it allows businesses to scale GTM operations without the limitations of continuous hiring. Importantly, it also frees up employees from data entry and repetitive tasks to take on high-value work and build deeper customer relationships.Creatio’s AI-native approach transforms the combination of CRM and AI Agents together into an intelligent business enabler by embedding natural language and actionable intelligence at the core of its products. With Creatio.ai, CRM evolves from managing data to driving action. Always on and always learning, it anticipates user needs, streamlines operations, and delivers actionable insights—empowering businesses to operate with greater speed, intelligence, and impact. To make this happen, Creatio.ai is built on four foundational tenets:Core: AI is deeply embedded into the core of the Creatio platform, enabling natural language interactions, voice commands, and seamless workflow execution to control all actions. With Creatio.ai understanding all CRM data, relationships and workflows natively, users can engage with CRM simply and intuitively.Unified: Creatio.ai has unified predictive, generative, and agentic patterns of AI into one cohesive platform. It also unifies structured and unstructured data, such as emails, meetings, and documents, and applies intelligent reasoning and autonomous data enrichment to accelerate productivity and eliminate manual steps.Actionable: AI-powered automation enhances productivity by handling manual data entry and repetitive tasks, allowing employees to focus on high value initiatives. AI agents personalize role-based behaviors by learning tasks, data, and preferences. Seamlessly embedded into daily productivity tools such as Microsoft Outlook, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams, AI-powered automation monitors, acts, and delivers insights in the context of an employee's entire workflow.Composable: The use of no-code design tools allows non-technical users to rapidly build and evolve AI agents and AI skills and compose them into existing applications and workflows; this fosters continuous innovation and unparalleled agility.Creatio.ai marks a new era in re-imagining what CRM can achieve. By seamlessly integrating AI into every aspect of the user experience and daily workflows – inside and outside of CRM - Creatio enables companies to shift from reactive processes to proactive intelligent action. The future of CRM is about accelerating growth, maximizing efficiency, and unlocking new opportunities by having human and digital talent working together.Watch the Creatio Executive Presentation to see its AI-native CRM in action.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

