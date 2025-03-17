E-pharma Market Continues to Grow as Demand for Online Healthcare Services Increases

The e-pharma market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.51% from US$64.870 billion in 2025 to US$133.369 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the e-pharma market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.51% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$133.369 billion by 2030.The global e-pharma market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. With the rise of digitalization and the increasing demand for convenient and accessible healthcare services, the e-pharma market has become a vital part of the healthcare industry.This growth can be attributed to various factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare costs, and the growing adoption of e-commerce platforms.The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the growth of the e-pharma market as people turn to online platforms for their healthcare needs. With lockdowns and social distancing measures in place, many individuals have resorted to telemedicine and online pharmacies for consultations and medication delivery. This has not only increased the demand for e-pharma services but has also highlighted the importance of digital healthcare solutions.The e-pharma market offers a wide range of services, including online consultations, e-prescriptions, and medication delivery. These services not only provide convenience to patients but also help in reducing healthcare costs and improving access to healthcare, especially in rural and remote areas.As the e-pharma market continues to grow, it is expected to bring about significant changes in the healthcare industry. With advancements in technology and the increasing adoption of digital solutions, the future of healthcare is undoubtedly moving towards a more digital and accessible landscape.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-e-pharma-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the e-pharma market that have been covered are 1mg, Canada Health Infoway, Express Scripts Holding Company, Giant Eagle, Inc., The Kroger Co., Netmeds Marketplace Ltd., OptumRx, Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the e-pharma market as follows:• By Drug Typeso Over-the-counter (OTC) drugso Prescription drugs• By Applicationo Cold and fluo Dentalo Dermatologyo Nutritiono Weight managemento Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Italyo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Taiwano Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• 1mg• Canada Health Infoway• Express Scripts Holding Company• Giant Eagle, Inc.• The Kroger Co.• Netmeds Marketplace Ltd.• OptumRx, Inc.• Rowlands Pharmacy• Walgreen Co.• Amazon PharmacyReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Pharmacovigilance Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-pharmacovigilance-market • Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-ophthalmic-drugs-market • Global Aspirin Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-aspirin-market • Global Prescription Drugs Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-prescription-drugs-market • Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-pharmaceutical-excipients-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients.

