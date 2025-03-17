Precore Gold Corp. (formerly, Double Deuce Exploration Corp.): Change of Name and Trading Symbol

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precore Gold Corp. (formerly, Double Deuce Exploration Corp.) (CSE-DD) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from “Double Deuce Exploration Corp.” to “Precore Gold Corp.” with effect today.

At the open of market on Thursday, March 20, 2025, the common shares of the Company will begin to trade under the Company’s new name and under the new corresponding trading symbol, “PRCG”. The CUSIP and ISIN numbers will change to 74037U105 and CA74037U1057 respectively. No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

Mr. Paul Dumas, Executive Chairman, commented, “The name change reflects an exciting step forward in the evolution of the Company and we look forward to this reinvigorated journey with our current and future shareholders, especially in the midst of an exciting and bullish gold market.”

