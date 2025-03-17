Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2025 Dividend

Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

ATLANTA, GA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.23 per share for the first quarter of 2025, payable to holders of the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on April 15, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2025.

About Americold Realty Trust, Inc.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value-added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors, and retailers to consumers.

