Sprott Physical Gold Trust Net Asset Value Reaches $10 Billion

TORONTO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (NYSE/TSX: SII) (“Sprott”) on behalf of the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE Arca/TSX: PHYS) (“PHYS” or “the Trust) today announced that PHYS’s net asset value (“NAV”) has surpassed US$10 billion.

“We would like to thank our unitholders for their trust and support in helping the Sprott Physical Gold Trust reach this significant milestone,” said John Ciampaglia, Chief Executive Officer of Sprott Asset Management. “Since its launch in 2010, the Sprott Physical Gold Trust has provided investors with a secure and convenient way to own physical gold. In today’s uncertain world, the importance of fully-allocated, segregated physical gold has never been more clear,” added Mr. Ciampaglia.

As of March 13, 2025, PHYS held 3.4 million ounces of gold on behalf of its unitholders.

“Gold prices have set new records in 2025, driven largely by global central bank purchases. We expect this trend to accelerate and broaden as investor participation increases,” said Whitney George, Chief Executive Officer of Sprott.

PHYS was created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its goal is to provide a secure, convenient and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors who want to hold physical gold without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical gold bullion. All of the gold held by PHYS is fully allocated and redeemable by investors, subject to minimum holding requirements.

About Sprott

Sprott is a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. We are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California and the company’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

About the Trust

Important information about the Trust, including the investment objectives and strategies, applicable management fees, and expenses, is contained in the prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Trusts on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) or the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX or the NYSE, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units or shares of the Trusts and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

