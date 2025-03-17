City Suburb Offers Basement Waterproofing and Foundation Repair Services

Queens-based City Suburb provides expert basement waterproofing and foundation repair services to homeowners and businesses across NYC.

QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Suburb, a leading provider of roofing and masonry services in the New York metropolitan area, has announced the expansion of their specialized basement waterproofing and foundation repair services for residential and commercial property owners throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Long Island.

The comprehensive service offering addresses critical structural and moisture prevention needs that many buildings in the region face due to age, weather exposure, and ground settling. With heavy rainfall seasons approaching, the company aims to help property owners protect their investments against water damage and foundation issues.

"Our team understands the unique challenges New York property owners face when it comes to basement moisture and foundation stability," said Mr. Ravinder Singh, Owner & Spokesperson of City Suburb. "We've developed specialized approaches for the diverse building types across the boroughs, from brownstones to modern commercial structures."

A wet basement can lead to mold growth, structural deterioration, and decreased property value. City Suburb’s basement waterproofing services include:

• Drainage Installation – Installation of French drains, sump pumps, and perforated pipes to divert water away from foundations.

• Sealant Application – Sealing cracks and joints with high-quality sealants to prevent leaks and dampness.

• Waterproof Coating Application – Protective coatings for basement walls and floors to block water infiltration.

Satisfied customers have praised City Suburb’s efficiency and professionalism. Mike & Melody Huang shared their experience:

"Ravi and his crew were able to complete a waterproofing job within the time frame we wanted and did a wonderful job. We had water leaking into the basement after a rainstorm, so they applied a waterproofing coat to the entire back facade of the house."

Structural damage to a foundation can compromise the safety of an entire building. City Suburb’s foundation repair services address:

• Settlement Repair – Lifting and stabilizing sunken foundations caused by soil erosion.

• Chimney Repair – Fixing cracked or detached chimneys due to foundation shifts.

• Wall Repair – Reinforcing bowing or cracked walls to restore structural integrity.

Homeowner Sheila Gitlin praised City Suburb’s thorough approach:

"City Suburb just completed a pointing/waterproofing job on a large area above my tenant's 3rd-floor apartment window, which had a very bad water problem every time it rained. They were prompt, excellent work, and great price. I finally found a contractor I could rely on in the future."

"Ravi and his guys did a great job on a complicated repair. Glad to have found them and would call them in the future for other projects!" noted client James Nguyen.

City Suburb's customer-centric philosophy ensures close collaboration with clients throughout the process. "We listen to your instructions and follow them to the t," emphasized Singh. "Since we value your time, we do not have to redo our work. Our services stand the test of time as we are committed to delivering high-quality results."

For more information about City Suburb's masonry services or to request a consultation, please visit https://www.citysuburbinc.com/contact-us or call +1 718-849-8999.

About City Suburb

City Suburb is a leading provider of roofing and masonry services in Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx, and Long Island, New York. With a range of solutions for residential and commercial properties, including roof repairs, masonry work, installations, and concreting, City Suburb is dedicated to delivering top-quality results and exceptional customer service. Their skilled team of professionals is committed to meeting the unique needs of each client, ensuring projects are completed efficiently and to the highest standards.

9708 101st Ave, Ozone Park

NY 11416, United States

Phone: +1 718-849-899

https://maps.app.goo.gl/Uja13fVtGE2DMZxi6

• City Suburb serves residents and business owners in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Long Island, and Bronx, New York.

• City Suburb's team of skilled artisans combines traditional techniques with modern innovation to ensure the structural integrity, durability, and aesthetic appeal of each project.

• City Suburb is committed to sustainable practices and uses eco-friendly materials whenever possible.

