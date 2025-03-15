The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On awarding the “Dostlug” Order to N.A.Abdurrahman

Guided by Clause 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

To award the “Dostlug” Order to Nasir Abdulkarim Abdurrahman for his outstanding contributions to the development of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Palestine.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 March 2025