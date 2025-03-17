Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes: Leading the Shift Towards a More Sustainable Energy Future

Zeta Gas founder Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes drives innovation to promote sustainability, cut carbon footprint, and uplift communities.

We cannot talk about progress if we continue relying on energy practices that harm the environment. Our commitment is to offer cleaner and safer solutions for everyone.” — Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sustainability is an imperative in the energy industry. Aware of environmental challenges, Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes , at the helm of Zeta Gas, has promoted a model that balances innovation, efficiency, and social responsibility, focusing on solutions that minimize environmental impact and improve the quality of life in communities.Through various initiatives, his leadership has driven responsible practices that benefit both the industry and thousands of communities in Mexico and Latin America.Clean Energy: An Alternative to Improve Air QualityOne of Zeta Gas' main goals has been to promote the use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as an alternative to firewood, a common practice in rural communities that leads to health problems and deforestation.By providing access to LPG at affordable prices, the company has helped thousands of families reduce firewood use, resulting in better air quality, fewer respiratory diseases, and a significant reduction in environmental impact."We cannot talk about progress if we continue relying on energy practices that harm the environment. Our commitment is to offer cleaner and safer solutions for everyone."— Miguel Zaragoza FuentesReforestation: Restoring Environmental BalanceUnderstanding the importance of preserving natural resources, Zeta Gas has organized reforestation initiatives in communities where tree cutting has been common due to fuel needs.These efforts not only restore natural environments but also actively engage local communities, raising awareness about the importance of environmental conservation.Efficient Resource Use: Innovation in the Energy IndustryThe modernization of the energy sector is key to reducing environmental impact. For this reason, Zeta Gas has renewed its transport fleet with low-emission vehicles, adopting more efficient and sustainable technologies.This commitment to innovation and efficient resource use has allowed the company to reduce its carbon footprint while ensuring safer LPG distribution, guaranteeing a reliable energy supply without harming the environment.Social Commitment: Making Energy Accessible for AllBeyond its environmental efforts, Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes has focused on improving the well-being of vulnerable communities.Through educational programs, Zeta Gas has trained thousands of people in the safe and efficient use of LPG, ensuring that families not only have access to energy but also possess the knowledge to use it properly.Additionally, the company has implemented subsidies for low-income families, ensuring that no household has to go without such a fundamental resource for daily life.A Leader in Innovation and SustainabilityThe leadership of Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes has been recognized internationally for its impact on the transition to cleaner and more accessible energy sources.- International Recognitions: His work in promoting sustainable practices and reducing emissions has been acknowledged by various global organizations.- Community Alliances: His ability to create synergies with communities, civil organizations, and governments has been key in implementing sustainable strategies in vulnerable regions.A Legacy That Inspires Future GenerationsThe vision of Miguel Zaragoza Fuentes proves that it is possible to combine business growth with environmental and social commitment. His leadership has driven a transformation in the energy industry, inspiring future generations to adopt responsible business models that create tangible benefits for society and the planet.

