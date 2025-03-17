Everything Blockchain Sets Stage for Market Leadership with Launch of Comprehensive Blockchain Consulting Services

Jacksonville, FL, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC Pink: EBZT), a leader in blockchain technology and Web3 innovations, is proud to announce the launch of its new Strategic and Development Consulting Division, aimed at supporting businesses through advanced blockchain integration, strategic investments, and innovation. This new division expands the company's ability to serve enterprises as they navigate the rapidly evolving blockchain and Web3 landscape.

To lead this new initiative, Everything Blockchain has appointed Gleb Zemskiy as Chief Innovation Officer (CIO). Gleb brings over 6 years of hands-on experience in blockchain development, digital strategy, and large-scale project execution. His leadership experience includes founding the first Web3-focused venture capital fund in the CIS region, managing a successful hedge fund, and developing multiple high-frequency trading (HFT) systems, uniquely positioning him to lead the division's mission of pioneering the future of Web3.

Gleb is supported by a highly skilled team of ten mathematicians, engineers, and blockchain experts, each selected for their proven track records in innovation and technical excellence. Together, they will deliver customized solutions that directly address client needs, whether through groundbreaking technology development or strategic market insights.

Arthur Rozenberg, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc., commented, “The launch of our new consulting division marks a pivotal moment in the growth of Everything Blockchain. Gleb’s leadership, paired with the talented team we've assembled, enables us to offer unparalleled expertise in blockchain development, Web3 strategy, and market expansion. We are excited to bring tailored, high-impact solutions to enterprises looking to harness the power of blockchain technology for sustainable growth.”

Strategic Consulting & Web3 Innovation

The division’s services focus on three key pillars to support clients in their journey from conceptualization to market leadership:

Strategic Investments & Partnerships: By leveraging comprehensive market research and deep industry relationships, Everything Blockchain identifies and fosters investment opportunities that will propel businesses forward, ensuring long-term success.

Advanced Research & Insights: Clients benefit from deep insights into the latest trends and emerging technologies within the Web3 ecosystem, equipping them to make data-driven decisions and stay ahead of competitors.

Clients benefit from deep insights into the latest trends and emerging technologies within the Web3 ecosystem, equipping them to make data-driven decisions and stay ahead of competitors. Go-To-Market Strategy: Tailored marketing and user engagement strategies designed to drive market adoption and maximize the reach of blockchain-based projects, ensuring a lasting impact.

Development & Blockchain Integration

The division also specializes in end-to-end blockchain development services to help businesses scale and optimize operations:

Tokenization & Token Development: From ideation to launch, we provide the technical and strategic support necessary to create and scale tokens that unlock new business opportunities and add value across ecosystems.

Crypto Payment Infrastructure & Security Solutions: Offering secure, efficient platforms for accepting crypto payments, along with advanced security protocols designed to safeguard digital assets and transactions.

Offering secure, efficient platforms for accepting crypto payments, along with advanced security protocols designed to safeguard digital assets and transactions. Internal Blockchain Development: Helping companies integrate blockchain technology within their existing operations, optimizing processes, and ensuring scalable growth.

“Joining Everything Blockchain is an exciting opportunity,” said Gleb Zemskiy, CIO. “We are building a division that is deeply committed to pushing the boundaries of Web3 and blockchain innovation. Our team’s expertise, paired with the trust and support of Everything Blockchain, will enable us to significantly impact our clients' success and drive forward-thinking solutions that address the challenges of tomorrow.”

The creation of the Strategic and Development Consulting Division represents a critical step in Everything Blockchain’s ongoing mission to empower enterprises with the tools, knowledge, and technology needed to lead in the blockchain era. Investors and stakeholders can expect to see accelerated growth, strategic opportunities, and long-term value creation through this initiative.





About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) focuses on identifying key challenges and opportunities in AI, blockchain, and cryptocurrency. The company is dedicated to investing in and innovating solutions that empower investors and advance global industries. For more information, visit https://www.ebzt.info/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan" or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Contact:

Arthur Rozenberg

CEO, Everything Blockchain, Inc.

arthur.rozenberg@everythingblockchain.io





Legal Disclaimer:

