MEXC Launches DeepLink Protocol (DLC) with Spot and Futures Trading, Offering 16,000,000 DLC & 149,000 USDT to Fuel Decentralized Cloud Gaming





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of DeepLink Protocol (DLC) on both spot and futures markets, scheduled for March 18, 2025, at 12:00 (UTC). To celebrate the launch, MEXC is introducing an Airdrop+ rewards pool totaling 16,000,000 DLC & 149,000 USDT , reinforcing its commitment to supporting cutting-edge blockchain projects.

Powering Decentralized Cloud Gaming: DeepLink Protocol (DLC) Now Listed on MEXC

DeepLink Protocol is a decentralized cloud gaming platform powered by AI and blockchain technology, merging Artificial Intelligence, GPU computing, Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization, and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs) into a unified ecosystem. With ultra-low-latency game rendering, DeepLink enables cloud-based esports, cybercafés, AAA gaming, and immersive virtual experiences, enhancing resolution and clarity through AI-driven optimization. Backed by leading investors such as Amber, DePIN X, and NeoVentures, and with 2.6 million+ users and 1.4 million+ DLC holders, DeepLink is rapidly scaling its ecosystem and sponsoring major blockchain events like WebX, KBW, and TOKEN 2049.

As a global exchange, MEXC actively supports projects across sectors such as gaming, AI, and DePIN by providing market access, liquidity, and broader exposure. By listing DeepLink Protocol (DLC) , MEXC enables more users to capture the investment opportunities in this sector, contributing to the expansion of decentralized gaming within the Web3 ecosystem. Beyond listing, MEXC plays a key role in helping emerging projects build market traction. With an active trading community and deep liquidity, MEXC will support the growth of DLC , ensuring accessibility for both retail and institutional participants. Additionally, through marketing initiatives, ecosystem collaborations, and trading events, MEXC enhances DLC's visibility, driving engagement among Web3 users and expanding its adoption. By integrating DLC into its diverse asset offerings, MEXC continues to provide a launchpad for innovative projects, bridging blockchain technology with real-world applications.

Celebrate the DLC Listing with a 16,000,000 DLC & 149,000 USDT Prize Pool

MEXC continues its mission to support innovative blockchain projects by listing DeepLink Protocol (DLC) in the Innovation Zone on March 18, 2025, at 12:00 (UTC). The DLC/USDT spot market will be available first, followed by the DLC USDT perpetual futures launch at 12:10 (UTC), offering up to 50x leverage in both cross and isolated margin modes.

To mark the occasion, a 16,000,000 DLC & 149,000 USDT prize pool will be available through a series of exclusive events from March 17, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC) to March 27, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC).

Event 1: Airdrop+ Rewards

Deposit and share 10,000,000 DLC & 99,000 USDT (New user exclusive)

Futures Challenge — Trade to share 50,000 USDT in futures bonuses (Open to all users)

Invite friends and share 6,000,000 DLC (Open to all users)



Event 2: Spread the Word and Win DLC Rewards

Share the Airdrop+ event on social media between March 17 – March 23, 2025, and win additional DLC rewards.



Your Easiest Way to Trending Tokens

MEXC aims to become the go-to platform offering the widest range of valuable crypto assets. The platform has grown its user base to 34 million by offering a diverse selection of tokens, high-frequency airdrops, competitive fees, and comprehensive liquidity. In 2024, MEXC launched a total of 2,376 new tokens, including 1,716 initial listings and 605 memecoins, with total airdrop rewards exceeding $136 million.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 34 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Contact:

Lucia Hu

PR Manager

lucia.hu@mexc.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MEXC. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b74b171-c6e8-4d8e-8920-80a3612c24a9

MEXC MEXC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.