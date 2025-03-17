KBR Awarded $176M Advanced Space Technology Research and Optimization Contract for Air Force Research Laboratory

HOUSTON, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a $176M cost plus fixed-fee, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to provide operations and equipment maintenance support to the Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing Site (AMOS), in Maui, Hawaii. The single award Advanced Space Technology Research and Optimization (ASTRO) contract has a $176M ceiling and will include multiple task orders.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide support in operating and maintaining advanced experimental equipment; processing and analyzing data; performing maintenance and upgrades; and managing the modernization of mission systems to support AFRL’s space research and development efforts at AMOS. This work is expected to be performed over a seven-year period of performance with KBR performing work with electro-optics, processing, analyzing and archiving data to improve models and simulation. Regular repairs and maintenance of equipment will be conducted. Throughout the lifecycle of the contract, KBR will maintain and archive detailed records of all system documentation to streamline quality configuration management.

“We are excited for the opportunity to support AFRL and provide the improvements required to modernize assets aimed at increasing operational and sustainable capabilities,” said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. “It also presents an incredible opportunity for KBR to collaborate closely with the government and partners, pushing the boundaries of optical imaging and space domain awareness capabilities.”

AMOS plays a vital role in national security by monitoring man-made objects in space and continuously developing next-generation capabilities to keep pace with the expanding space domain. This award is evidence of KBR’s continued commitment to providing solutions related to space domain awareness technologies.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

