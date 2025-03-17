Can Coating Market is Expected to Reach US$ 3.61 Billion by 2034, Growing at 3.3% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Can Coating Market

Transition to Sustainable Packaging Solutions Resulting in Growing Preference for Can Coatings: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global can coating market is valued at US$ 2.61 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to advance at 3.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, as opined in the recently updated market research study released by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.With increasing environmental issues along with rising inclination toward sustainability, a transition to certain sustainable packaging services is being seen. Chemical-free, readily recyclable, and eco-friendly can coatings are gaining more traction among respective end users around the world.Increase in the demand for canned food & beverages is encountered globally. The rising preference for canned beer and fruit juice among more individuals is leading to the growing requirements for cans and similar metal containers containing these liquids considering health and hygiene factors. An expansion of multiple supermarkets and convenience stores across various countries is adding to the increasing demand for packaging containers or cans for the storage and transportation of beverages, subsequently benefitting sales of can coatings.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7522 Key Takeaway from Market StudyWorldwide sales of can coatings are evaluated to reach US$ 3.61 billion by 2034-end.Global demand for coatings for food cans is approximated to increase at a CAGR of 3% and reach a market worth US$ 1 billion by the end of 2034.East Asia is forecasted to account for 28.5% share of global market revenue by 2034.The market in Japan is projected to increase at 2.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Acrylic can coatings are projected to capture 48.9% share of the global market by 2034.“Growing worldwide supply of various types of food & beverages in cans, rising soft drink demand, can recyclability, and steady expansion of the chemical, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors are widening the application scope of can coatings,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Can Coating Market:PPG Industries; Kansai Paints Co. Ltd.; Altana; National Paint Factories Co. Ltd.; Akzo Nobel N. V.; International Packaging Coatings; CSC BRANDS, L.P.; Kupsa Coatings; Tiger Coatings; IPC GmbH & Co. KG; Toyochem Co., Ltd.; Axalta Coating Systems; VPL Coatings GmbH & Co. KG.Rising Use of Acrylic Can Coatings as Safer Solution:Worldwide sales of acrylic can coatings are analyzed to climb at a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$ 1.76 billion by the end of 2034. Increasing preference for this coating type is owing to the rising awareness about the health risks of Bisphenol A, which is found in epoxy resins. Furthermore, acrylic can coatings are used as a safer solution for containers used for food packaging. Excellent clarity, color retention, and qualities required for aesthetics and branding purposes are found in these can coatings.Can Coating Market News:PPG Industries, Inc., in July 2021, unveiled the expansion of the facility, in Delaware, Ohio, to enhance production of varnish coatings, PPG ISENSE Gloss coatings for application in the outside portion of beverage cans. The move is anticipated to enable the company to enhance its overall production and invest more in coating materials.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7522 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the can coating market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (epoxy, polyester, acrylic) and application (beverage cans, food cans, aerosol cans, general line cans), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global performance coating market size has been forecasted to reach US$ 176.6 billion by the end of 2034, up from US$ 105.4 billion in 2024, which equals to expansion at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2024 and 2034.The global metal coatings market is estimated at USD 15.3 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 30.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022 to 2032. As per a recent industry analysis by Fact.MR - market research and competitive intelligence provider, global metal coatings market enjoyed a growth of nearly 5.3% by value during 2017 to 2021 and has been valued at USD 14.3 Billion in 2021.

