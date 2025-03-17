Air Care Market Research Report Highlights Growing Demand, Emerging Trends, and Global Forecast till 2030

Air Care Market

Air Care Market Research Report Information By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, And By Region

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2021, Air Care Market Size was estimated to be worth USD 12.02 billion. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.20% from 2024 to 2030, the air care market is expected to increase from USD 13.25 billion in 2024 to USD 19.75 billion by 2030. More people are staying in hotels and restaurants due to the expanding hospitality and tourism industries worldwide, which is expected to raise demand for room fresheners and support market expansion throughout the forecast period.According to the latest market research report, the global Air Care Market is poised for substantial growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for products that enhance indoor air quality and deliver refreshing scents. The comprehensive report, which offers in-depth insights by product type, distribution channel, and regional segmentation, provides a clear forecast extending to the year 2030. With rising health awareness, changing lifestyles, and heightened concerns over indoor air pollution, the air care industry is undergoing rapid innovation, offering products that meet evolving consumer needs. This latest analysis offers valuable insights for industry stakeholders, investors, manufacturers, and retailers, charting a path for the market's continued expansion.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬
• Procter & Gamble Co. (US)
• Reckitt Benckiser Group, Plc. (UK)
• Johnson & Son, Inc. (US)
• Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (India)
• Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany)
• Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US)
• Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
• Newell Brands (US)
• WD-40 Co. (US)• Car-Freshener Corporation (US)The report categorizes the Air Care Market based on product type, highlighting key segments such as Air Fresheners Sprays, Electric Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Air Freshener Gels, Candles, and Others. Among these, air freshener sprays continue to dominate market share due to their affordability, ease of use, and widespread availability. These products have gained popularity among consumers looking for quick and convenient solutions to eliminate unpleasant odors and refresh their living spaces. Additionally, electric air fresheners are gaining traction as they offer continuous and controlled fragrance release, contributing to long-lasting air care solutions. This segment is particularly popular in urban areas where consumers are increasingly seeking automated and hassle-free products.The car air freshener segment has also experienced a significant boost in demand, paralleling the growing automobile industry and the increased time people spend commuting. Consumers are more conscious of maintaining pleasant vehicle interiors, driving growth in car air freshener sales. Furthermore, air freshener gels and scented candles have carved out a niche in the market by offering multifunctional benefits. While gels are known for their slow and consistent fragrance diffusion, candles add an aesthetic value to home decor, providing both ambient lighting and pleasant aromas. These trends underscore the diversity in consumer preferences, prompting manufacturers to innovate and offer a wide array of products catering to various lifestyle needs.From a distribution channel perspective, the Air Care Market is divided into store-based and non-store-based channels. Store-based channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores, hold a dominant position in the market. These outlets offer consumers the opportunity to physically examine products, experience fragrances firsthand, and benefit from in-store promotions and discounts. Store-based retail continues to thrive in emerging markets where consumers prefer traditional shopping experiences. However, the rapid expansion of non-store-based channels, primarily e-commerce platforms, is reshaping the industry landscape. Online sales have surged, especially post-pandemic, as consumers increasingly prioritize convenience and home delivery options. E-commerce platforms also provide a broader product range, customer reviews, and easy price comparisons, encouraging more consumers to explore air care products online. Subscription services and auto-replenishment programs further enhance consumer loyalty and retention in the digital space. Innovations such as smart air fresheners that can be controlled via mobile applications are gaining popularity among tech-savvy North American consumers.Europe follows closely, with countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy showcasing robust demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable air care products. European consumers exhibit a growing preference for products with natural ingredients, essential oils, and eco-friendly packaging, driving manufacturers to adopt sustainable practices and formulations. The stringent regulatory environment in Europe, aimed at reducing volatile organic compounds (VOCs), is encouraging the development of safer, non-toxic air care alternatives.The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, fueled by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and changing consumer lifestyles in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Increasing awareness of the importance of indoor air quality and the growing middle-class population’s spending power are key factors contributing to the market's expansion in this region. Local and international brands are investing heavily in product innovation and marketing strategies to capture the vast potential of the Asia-Pacific market.The Rest of the World (RoW) segment, which includes regions like the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, is also expected to offer promising growth opportunities. These markets are experiencing increased consumer spending on home care and personal care products, driven by improving economic conditions and urban lifestyles. The expansion of modern retail formats and e-commerce infrastructure is further boosting product accessibility in these regions. Smart air fresheners equipped with motion sensors, timers, and Bluetooth connectivity are attracting tech-oriented consumers looking for automated and customizable fragrance solutions.The COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted consumer preferences in the air care sector. There has been an increased emphasis on hygiene and sanitation, leading to heightened demand for air purifiers and products with antimicrobial and disinfectant properties. Consumers are more aware of indoor air quality, particularly in home and office environments where they spend significant amounts of time. As a result, products that promise to neutralize odors, eliminate airborne bacteria, and improve overall air quality have seen a surge in demand.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
MARKET INTRODUCTION
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
MARKET DYNAMICS
MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS 