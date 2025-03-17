Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market Growth: Top Industry Giants worth USD 2.2 Billion Globally by 2033, Driven by 4.7% CAGR

Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market Share

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market by Type (8 Wheeler, and 16 Weeler), Power Supply (Diesel, Electric, and Hybrid), and Application (Construction, Oil and Gas, Shipbuilding, Power and Utilities, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the rubber tired gantry crane market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2033.Rubber Tired Gantry Crane, called RTG for short, which is used to stack containers in container storage yards. It is a type of crane commonly used in container handling operations at ports and container terminals. RTGs are designed to stack and move containers within container storage yards. Unlike traditional gantry cranes that are fixed to rails, RTGs are equipped with rubber tires, allowing them to move horizontally along predefined paths within the container yard. This flexibility in movement enables efficient transhipment of containers between storage stacks and transport vehicles such as trucks or rail cars.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13965 Prime determinants of growthThe global rubber tired gantry (RTG) market has experienced growth due to several factors such as rise in container traffic, advancements in technology, and surge in environmental awareness. However, increased initial investment and limited space & infrastructure hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, rise in interest in eco-efficient port handling solutions coupled with advancements in technology offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global rubber tired gantry market.𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:In 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, Konecranes collaborated with CMA CGM Kaohsiung Terminal Co. Limited to secure a notable order for 7 hybrid Konecranes Noell Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes. This partnership signifies a commitment to advancing container terminal management, with Konecranes providing cutting-edge RTGs tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry.In 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, the Port of Felixstowe, operated by Hutchison Ports, received six new semi-automated remote-controlled electric rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RCeRTGs) from Finnish manufacturer Konecranes. These RCeRTGs boast the capability to lift containers 1-over-6 high and span 7 rows and a roadway. Equipped with remote control technology, operators stationed in a central control room seamlessly manage lift operations to or from carrying vehicles, enhancing operational efficiency at the port.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐋𝐢𝐞𝐛𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐫-𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜, 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬, 𝐌𝐢-𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐢 𝐙𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐮𝐚 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐘 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 (𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚) 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐓𝐍𝐓 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 & 𝐑𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐀𝐧𝐮𝐩𝐚𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬8-wheeler RTG Cranes are equipped with eight wheels, typically arranged in a configuration that provides stability and maneuverability for lifting and moving containers within a port or terminal. The design of 8-wheeler RTG cranes allows them to efficiently handle containers while navigating the layout of the terminal. The surge in global trade and maritime activity drives the need for effective port handling machinery, such as RTG cranes. Among container terminals, 8-wheeler RTG cranes are favored for their adaptability, maneuvering capabilities, and efficient handling of standard container loads. As ports worldwide undergo expansion and modernization efforts to accommodate larger ships and increased cargo volumes, the demand for RTG cranes, particularly the 8-wheeler variants, is on the rise. This is essential to ensure smooth and efficient container handling operations across terminals.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13965 Based on the type, the 16-wheeler segment held the highest market share in 2022 as the 16-wheeler RTG cranes offer higher load capacity and better stability, making them more suitable for large-scale operations in ports and heavy industrial applications. 16-wheeler RTG cranes feature a larger number of wheels, totaling sixteen. This configuration offers enhanced stability and weight distribution, which allows the handling of heavier loads and larger containers. The additional wheels contribute to improved maneuverability and operational efficiency in container handling operations.Based on the power supply, the electric segment held the highest market share in 2022 as electric RTG cranes are becoming increasingly popular due to their lower operational costs, reduced emissions, and compliance with stringent environmental regulations. The adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as automation, remote control, and live monitoring fuels the need for contemporary RTG cranes. With advanced features, 8-wheeler RTG cranes enhance productivity, safety, and operational effectiveness, appealing to clients aiming to streamline port activities. Growing environmental consciousness and regulatory obligations motivate port operators to embrace eco-friendly machinery. Recognized for their environmentally sustainable attributes, particularly with electric or hybrid power options, 8-wheeler RTG cranes are increasingly favored over diesel-powered counterparts, driving their market acceptance.Based on the application, the shipbuilding segment held the highest market share in 2022. Shipbuilding requires precise and heavy lifting capabilities, and RTG cranes are essential for moving large ship components. The continuous growth in global trade and the expansion of shipbuilding activities in major shipbuilding nations boost the demand for RTG cranes in this sector.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rubber-tired-gantry-crane-market/purchase-options Regional OutlookBased on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022. Asia-Pacific leads the market due to the region's massive port operations, rapid industrialization, and significant investments in infrastructure development. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore have witnessed substantial growth in the RTG Cranes market. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development in these countries have led to increased container traffic at ports and terminals, driving the demand for RTG cranes to handle cargo efficiently. 