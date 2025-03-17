Voiso Empowers Contact Centers to Meet the Demands of the Modern Consumer

New York, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, New York -

As consumer expectations continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace, Voiso, a global leader in AI-powered contact center solutions, is enabling businesses to modernize their operations and provide seamless, data-driven customer experiences. With the shift toward omnichannel communication, remote workforces, and real-time analytics, contact centers must adapt or risk losing customers to competitors who offer faster, more personalized interactions.

"In today's digital world, customers demand more than ever before," said Tania Bach, Sales Manager at Voiso. "They expect real-time responses, personalized communication, and a frictionless journey across multiple platforms. Contact centers that fail to deliver this level of service will fall behind."

Voiso is set to address all the key challenges that modern contact centers face. It can be seen that the modern consumers demand immediate support, fluid transitions between communication channels, and interactions tailored to their preferences. Yet, many contact centers still operate on outdated infrastructure that fails to meet these expectations, creating friction in customer journeys.

"Consumers today have no patience for inefficiencies," Bach stated. "They expect brands to meet them on their preferred platforms, provide instant solutions, and personalize every interaction. Anything less leads to frustration and churn."

The rise of remote work has fundamentally altered the industry, with over 70% of contact centers now employing remote agents. This shift necessitates secure, cloud-based solutions that maintain operational efficiency across dispersed teams (Gartner). Without real-time data to track agent performance and customer sentiment, managers struggle to make informed decisions, leading to inefficiencies, longer response times, and reduced customer satisfaction.

The need for omnichannel communication has never been greater. Studies show that 58% of consumers become frustrated when brands fail to provide seamless communication across multiple platforms (HubSpot). As interactions increasingly take place over voice, SMS, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger, contact centers must unify their communications to provide a consistent and efficient experience.

Personalization has also become a crucial aspect of customer engagement. Research from McKinsey reveals that while 71% of consumers expect personalized interactions, 76% experience frustration when brands fail to deliver them. Without AI-driven insights guiding customer interactions, businesses risk diminished engagement and lost loyalty, impacting long-term retention and revenue.

Voiso's suite of AI-driven contact center tools is designed to empower businesses to meet these evolving demands, address all possible challenges that contact centers today face, and provide an unparalleled customer experience.

Virtual Call Center Software ensures remote agents remain fully connected, with real-time monitoring, cloud security, and seamless call handling.

Real-Time Dashboards equip managers with over 63 customizable KPIs, allowing them to track agent performance, customer sentiment, and operational efficiency in real time.

Omnichannel Contact Center unifies conversations across voice, SMS, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, and more, enabling agents to provide a seamless and personalized customer journey.

AI Speech Analytics & AI Call Scoring provide real-time sentiment analysis, helping agents identify frustration early, tailor their responses, and improve customer satisfaction and conversion rates by up to 20%.

The company prides itself to enable a new standard for Contact Center excellence. Voiso's innovative technology is helping businesses worldwide adapt to the realities of the modern consumer. Companies using Voiso's solutions have reported:

Improved issue resolution times with real-time performance monitoring, allowing managers to proactively optimize workflows, address challenges, and enhance customer satisfaction. Increased customer engagement by 20% through AI-powered personalization, ensuring that every interaction is tailored to individual customer preferences and behaviors. Boosted agent productivity by 25% with omnichannel communication, enabling agents to manage conversations seamlessly across multiple platforms without losing context or efficiency.

"The future of contact centers is clear," Bach added. "Consumers expect more, and the companies that embrace AI-driven technology will lead the industry in customer satisfaction and operational success."

About Voiso

Voiso is a global leader in AI-powered contact center software, providing businesses with cutting-edge solutions to enhance communication workflows, optimize efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. With advanced tools such as AI Speech Analytics, Predictive Dialers, Flow Builder, and Omnichannel Platforms, Voiso ensures businesses can scale effortlessly and stay ahead in competitive markets.

For more information, visit www.voiso.com.

###

For more information about Voiso Inc, contact the company here:



Voiso Inc

Voiso

+ 1 888 565 8889

hello@voiso.com

9 Temasek Boulevard, #29-01, Suntec Tower 2, Singapore 038989

Voiso

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.