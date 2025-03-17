AEG Global Partnerships Appoints Vice President for the Middle East

Fadi Zouein will represent the organisation to develop strategic partnerships with brands from the region

London, UK, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEG Global Partnerships, a division of AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, has appointed Fadi Zouein to the role of Vice President, Global Partnerships, Middle East.

In the newly created role, Zouein will focus on developing strategic partnerships with Middle Eastern brands for the company’s portfolio of global assets. He will be responsible for identifying brand partners from the region and introducing opportunities across AEG’s collection of world-class assets, including Crypto.com Arena (LA), The O2 (London), and state-of-the-art multi-purpose arena projects in APAC, as well as world renowned festivals such as Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London and Rock en Seine in Paris.

Zouein joins from Al Jazira Club, where he was Group Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, overseeing the group’s commercial strategy, marketing initiatives and brand management across the club’s Football and Sports properties. Prior to this, he held commercial and marketing roles at organisations including Abu Dhabi Media Company, B4 Capital and Gulf Sports Media.

Zouein takes up the role, effective immediately.

Paul Samuels, Executive Vice President of AEG Global Partnerships, commented: “I’m pleased to welcome Fadi to the Global Partnerships team and to be able to offer businesses across the Middle East access to our world-class network of 77+ owned and affiliated venues, sports, and music brands. Our Global Partnerships business is unrivalled in its ability to create innovative campaigns and sponsorships that enable brands to build deeper relationships with their customers, and I’m looking forward to seeing the growth and value that Fadi can unlock not only for our business, but among our future business partners from the Middle East.”

Speaking on his appointment, Fadi Zouein added: “I am truly excited to join AEG Global Partnerships. The Middle East is home to an incredible range of innovative brands, and I look forward to showcasing their value on a global stage through dynamic, strategic partnerships.”

With AEG’s Global Partnerships team responsible for generating more than US$700 million in annual revenues and more than US$3 billion in contractually obligated income, the move will unlock opportunities for businesses and brands across the Middle East looking for unique partnerships across the world.

From naming rights of iconic venues to unique festival activations and sports team sponsorships, the AEG Global Partnerships team is uniquely positioned to develop best-in-class integrated marketing campaigns that drive clear ROI and success in terms of helping partners achieve their business objectives.

