CoinEx Sponsors the National Chess Championship in the Philippines

HONG KONG, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx proudly sponsored the National Age Group Chess Championship 2025 , held at the FPJ Arena in San Jose, Batangas, Philippines. The event, which ran from March 13 to March 16, brought together over 1,000 participants, including chess enthusiasts, government officials, university coaches, and parents. This tournament highlights CoinEx’s commitment to supporting education, sports, and technology while bridging the worlds of crypto and chess.





Over 500 Chess Players Participated in the National Chess Championship Sponsored by CoinEx

Chess, much like cryptocurrency, is a game of strategy, foresight, and discipline. Both require players to think critically, plan ahead, and adapt to changing circumstances. By sponsoring this championship, CoinEx not only celebrated the intellectual rigor of chess but also drew parallels between the strategic thinking needed in chess and the innovative mindset required in the crypto space.

The event was graced by notable figures, including Mayor Valentino Patron of San Jose Batangas, Asia’s first Grand Master Eugene Torre, Rovin Phan of Anichess Crypto Game, and officers from the National Chess Federation of the Philippines . Their presence emphasized the importance of chess in developing young minds and fostering discipline.

Grand Master Eugene Torre highlighted the significance of such tournaments, stating that chess helps sharpen strategic thinking and builds focus. The competition was intense, with Jersey Marticio winning the Blitz and Rapid Category under 18. Winners received cash prizes, trophies, and medals, along with the opportunity to represent the Philippines at the Asia-Wide Chess Championship in Thailand.





Asia’s First Grand Master, Eugene Torre, Speaks at the Opening of the National Chess Championship

CoinEx’s sponsorship of this event reflects its mission to empower communities and inspire future generations. By supporting initiatives that promote intellectual growth and community engagement, CoinEx demonstrates how technology and innovation can drive positive change.

The success of the tournament celebrated the achievements of young chess players and reinforced the importance of nurturing talent through sports. CoinEx’s involvement not only strengthened its connection with the Philippines but also showcased its dedication to fostering education, sports, and technology. Through initiatives like this, CoinEx continues to build bridges between the crypto world and traditional fields, proving that innovation and strategy can go hand in hand.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1300 cryptocurrencies, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million registered users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, which incentivizes user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | App｜Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

Karen Hu

pr@coinex.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by CoinEx. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1015c2df-3c2c-49ab-9ce5-577588530e12

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a24baa3f-2e66-4fdf-b86d-d16f9cf90f37

Over 500 Chess Players Participated in the National Chess Championship Sponsored by CoinEx Over 500 Chess Players Participated in the National Chess Championship Sponsored by CoinEx Asia’s First Grand Master, Eugene Torre, Speaks at the Opening of the National Chess Championship Asia’s First Grand Master, Eugene Torre, Speaks at the Opening of the National Chess Championship

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.