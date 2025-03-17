Questex’s International Hospitality Investment Forum EMEA’s Powerhouse Program Adds DEI and Closing Sessions with Speakers from Hyatt, PineBridge Benson Elliot, Accor, Radisson and Valor UK & Europe

IHIF EMEA offers new networking opportunities to connect the hospitality ecosystem

LONDON, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Hospitality Investment Forum EMEA (IHIF EMEA), the premier meeting place for hospitality investment in EMEA, announces its powerhouse programme is expanding with a session focused on Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) as well as a closing session where the IHIF EMEA audience will get the opportunity to engage directly with the speakers through a question and answer session. IHIF EMEA’s 27th edition takes place 31 March - 2 April at the InterContinental and Pullman hotels in Berlin. Register here.

On 31 March during the “Own the moment: Perspectives on diverse leadership and governance” session, Felicity Black-Roberts, Vice President Development, Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Kristen Kozlowski, Managing Director, PineBridge Benson Elliot will share their personal experiences discussing the art of fostering a unique and productive company culture, with a particular emphasis on governance and promoting opportunities for a diverse, gender-balanced workforce. The session will be moderated by Charlotte Sweeney OBE, Inclusive Leadership Expert, Author, Member of the Forbes HR Council, Founder of Charlotte Sweeney Associates.



The event’s closing session on 2 April, “Hospitality performance question time: Owners and operators, and asset managers in the hot seat”, brings together Ruslan Husry, CEO, HR Group; Camil Yazbeck, Global Chief Development Officer - Premium, Midscale and Economy, Accor; and Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Global Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group to tackle the most pressing questions in hospitality performance. Jon Colley, Chief Strategic Growth Officer, Valor UK & Europe will moderate. This session invites the audience to drive the conversation with questions and answers about aligning goals, optimising partnerships, and navigating today’s complex market challenges.

Joe Stather, VP/Market Leader, Operational Real Estate, Questex, said, “We are extremely pleased to welcome these industry leaders to our conference programme. DEI is a vital topic. Not only does it create a fairer society by ensuring everyone has equal access to opportunities, but it also fuels creativity by bringing together people with unique perspectives. Additionally, we listened to the needs of our audience and we created the closing session with them in mind. They will drive the conversation with their questions, which should create a fantastic exchange with industry leaders. We look forward to bringing the EMEA hospitality investment industry together at the end of the month.”

View the complete conference programme here.

New networking opportunities to connect the hospitality ecosystem

IHIF EMEA is prioritising networking, knowledge sharing and collaboration. The Power hour AI-based networking are AI-driven sessions which take place on 31 March from 14:00-15:00 and 1 April from 17:15-18:15. The sessions match attendees with the most relevant contacts based on goals and interests, ensuring fast, high-value introductions.

Stather added, “We are very excited about the Power Hour. We know that finding the right people at an event can be challenging. This new networking solution will make finding the right people seamless so they can start the right conversations, right away.”

Additionally, Booking.com is partnering with IHIF EMEA as a Global Distribution Partner to create the Booking.com Bar & Networking Pavilion, a dynamic space for both dedicated meetings and spontaneous networking opportunities. With a central bar and café located at the heart of the IHIF EMEA Pavilion, it’s a place where ideas flow, deals happen, and connections will be made.

For more information about IHIF EMEA 2025 and to register, visit https://www.ihifemea.com.

To register for a media pass, email Meryl Franzman at mfranzman@questex.com.

For sponsorship opportunities, click here.

