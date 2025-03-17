Western Cape Mobility on municipal roundtable sessions on road safety

Earlier this week, the Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku concluded a series of municipal roundtable sessions focused on addressing critical road safety issues affecting road users across the province.

The sessions, were aimed at enhancing collaborative efforts between municipalities, traffic authorities, and other key stakeholders and bought together local government representatives, law enforcement agencies, and road safety experts.

“Safe, reliable and affordable public and private transport are essential if we are going to kickstart our economy, and we need our partners across the province to work with us,” said Minister Sileku.

The roundtable discussions, which are part of the Western Cape Government’s ongoing commitment to reducing road fatalities and injuries and improving traffic safety, covered a wide range of topics, including:

Improving Traffic Enforcement: Strategies to enhance compliance with traffic laws and improve road safety measures.

Infrastructure Development: Identifying key areas for infrastructure upgrades to reduce accident hotspots and improve pedestrian safety.

Public Awareness Campaigns: Developing innovative approaches to educating road users about safe driving and walking practices.

Data-Driven Decision Making: Sharing accident statistics and analysis to support targeted interventions at the municipal level.

Minister Sileku emphasised the importance of municipal-level collaboration, stating, "road safety is a shared responsibility that requires all levels of government and civil society to work together. The roundtable sessions are a crucial step in ensuring that the Western Cape is a safe environment for all road users, so that we can all get safely to and from work. By pooling our resources, knowledge, and expertise, we can create effective, localised solutions that will save lives and help our economy grow."

The Western Cape has seen significant progress in addressing road safety issues, but challenges remain. These sessions are part of an ongoing collaborative effort to ensure that municipalities and key stakeholders continue to innovate and implement effective strategies.

In particular, the sessions aimed to promote proactive, sustainable measures that prioritises the safety of motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users.

Minister Sileku also highlighted the province's focus on using technology to enhance traffic monitoring and compliance of road traffic laws, and improve safety, with several municipalities exploring the implementation of intelligent transport systems (ITS) and real-time data collection tools to better manage traffic flows and reduce congestion.

Minister Sileku concluded, "These discussions mark the beginning of a stronger partnership between our municipalities, law enforcement, and road safety advocates. Together, we are paving the way for a future where fewer families are affected by the devastation of road crashes. Sadly, too many lives are lost on our roads daily and by working collaboratively with our road safety partners, we can turn the tide. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility. If we are going to keep our commitment to making the Western Cape a thriving, jobs-rich economy, we must ensure that everyone can get to and from work and recreation safely, in reliable and affordable public and private transport."

