Automotive Repair And Service Market Accelerates Toward $1,656.21 Billion by 2031 Amid Rising Vehicle Maintenance Demand

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive repair and service market size generated $789.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,656.21 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5156 Automotive repair and service are typically attributed to repairing automotive machines when they malfunction or no longer run correctly. Automotive repair and service are required to keep vehicles driving down the road. Automotive engines must be serviced regularly to keep them in good operating condition. At present, many countries are mandating stringent rules and regulations to replace car accessories after the expiry date. For instance, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has stated a new regulatory norm for car parts such as tires, rims, seat belts, and others to be manufactured initially and must be replaced according to the life span of the product. Such mandates are expected to boost the sales of passenger car accessories, thereby contributing to market growth.In addition, the automotive repair and service market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the increased demand for improved vehicle performance & safety and the collaboration of local shop owners with fleet operators to provide repair and maintenance services at discounted prices. Furthermore, the companies operating in the automotive repair and service indusry have adopted partnerships, investments, and business expansion to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in December 2019, Jiffy Lube International, Inc. expanded its presence by opening a new automotive service center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The service center offered a wide range of automotive services for components, including brakes, tires, and engine diagnostics.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive repair and service market based on type, service provider, vehicle type, propulsion type, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-repair-and-service-market/purchase-options 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the mechanical segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The maintenance services segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the passenger cars segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The heavy commercial vehicles segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the internal combustion engine (ICE) segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding 90% of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The electric segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5156 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝑨𝒔𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒚 𝑨𝒖𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒐𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑮𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒑, 𝑰𝒏𝒄., 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒙 𝑨𝒖𝒕𝒐𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝑪𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓, 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒔.𝒄𝒐𝒎, 𝑰𝒏𝒄., 𝑬𝒖𝒓𝒐𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕, 𝑭𝒊𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒏𝒆, 𝑯𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆’𝒔 𝑬𝒖𝒓𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒂𝒏, 𝑰𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒔 𝑺.𝑨., 𝑱𝒊𝒇𝒇𝒚 𝑳𝒖𝒃𝒆 𝑰𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍, 𝑰𝒏𝒄., 𝑳𝑲𝑸 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝑴&𝑴 𝑨𝒖𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒐𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆, 𝑴𝑬𝑲𝑶, 𝑴𝒐𝒃𝒊𝒗𝒊𝒂 𝑮𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒑𝒆, 𝑴𝒚𝑻𝑽𝑺 𝑨𝒄𝒄𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔, 𝑺𝒂𝒇𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒆 𝑮𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒑, 𝑺𝒖𝒏 𝑨𝒖𝒕𝒐 𝑺𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆, 𝑼𝑺𝑨 𝒂𝒖𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒐𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆, 𝑾𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒉, 𝑰𝒏𝒄.The report analyzes these key players in the global automotive repair and service market . These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By type, the maintenance services segment dominated the global automotive repair and service market in terms of growth rate.By service provider, the others segment dominated the global automotive repair and service market in terms of growth rate.By vehicle type, the heavy commercial vehicles segment dominated the global automotive repair and service market in terms of growth rate.By propulsion type, the electric segment dominated the global automotive repair and service market in terms of growth rate.𝙎𝙞𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙖𝙧 𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 𝙒𝙚 𝙃𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝘼𝙪𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙤𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙮: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-aftermarket-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/passenger-car-accessories-aftermarket-market-A06108 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hd-map-for-autonomous-vehicles-market-A12178 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. 