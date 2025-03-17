Frozen Fish Market Estimated to Generate $54.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.4% CAGR

Frozen Fish Market Info

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global frozen fish market generated $26.9 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $54.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032.The increasing consumer preference for convenient, longer-lasting food options and rising adoption of advanced freezing and packaging technologies are boosting the growth of the frozen fish market. However, the rising threat of overfishing and regulatory changes are restraining the growth of the frozen fish market. On the other hand, advancements in sustainable sourcing practices and increasing consumer awareness regarding environmental issues are expected to unlock rewarding growth opportunities in the global frozen fish market during the forecast period.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06855 The salmon sub-segment dominated the market in 2022, holding a major share of 32.0%. This dominance is expected to continue till 2032, growing with a CAGR of 8.2%. This growth is mainly due to the increasing consumer preference for versatile and nutritious seafood options, driving up demand for salmon products. Additionally, the rising demand for convenient meal solutions and stringent quality control measures are driving consumer trust in frozen salmon products, thus contributing to its dominance in the market.The supermarkets/hypermarkets sub-segment led the market in 2022, holding a substantial share of 55.2%. This sub-segment is expected to hold a leading market share of 56.5% by 2032. The growth of the sub-segment is mainly because of the increasing consumer preference for convenient shopping experiences and rising demand for a diverse range of frozen fish products, driving sales growth in these retail outlets. Additionally, their ability to offer competitive pricing, strict quality control measures, and promotional strategies further boosted their dominance in the market.Buy This Report (190 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-fish-market/purchase-options The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global frozen fish market Share in 2022, holding a major share of 47.2%. The dominance of this region is expected to continue by rising with a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period. This is mainly due to rising disposable incomes in the region, increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of seafood consumption, and the boosting demand for convenient and ready-to-cook food options. Additionally, improvements in cold chain infrastructure and logistics have driven the region's ability to maintain the quality and safety of frozen fish products, further driving its dominance in the market.Leading Players in the Frozen Fish Market:Chicken of the Sea InternationalBrig-Star LLCMarine Harvest GroupZoneco GroupHigh Liner FoodsTassal Group LimitedSalMar ASANippon Suisan Kaisha aka NissuiDongwon Enterprise CompanyPescanova SAEnquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06855 The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global frozen fish market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

