President Cyril Ramaphosa opens Bana Pele ECD Leadership Summit, 17 Mar

The Department of Basic Education, together with Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) will co-convene the Bana Pele Early Childhood Development (ECD) Leadership Summit, which will officially be opened by President Ramaphosa.

In South Africa, over 1.3 million children are not enrolled in any form of early childhood development (ECD) programme, leaving them without the foundational literacy and numeracy skills required to succeed in school. This learning gap impacts their ability to take on critical subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Accounting, and Economics in later years—skills that are vital for innovation, economic growth, and job creation.

The summit will bring together government, business, civil society, and education experts to craft a roadmap for universal access to quality ECD across the country. This initiative is a crucial step toward ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has access to the early learning opportunities they need to thrive.

Members of the media are invited to attend and report on the event as follows:

Date: Monday, 17 March 2025

Venue: Atlas Studios, 33 Frost Avenue, Braamfontein

Time: 09h00

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication

Cell: 083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer

Cell: 081 758 1546

