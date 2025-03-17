Limpopo Education on International Women’s Day

The Member of Executive Council for the Department of Education, Ms Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, has described International Women’s Day as the day belonging to those who believe in justice, dignity, and equality.

MEC Lerule-Ramakhanya was speaking earlier today, 14 March 2025, at Makhwibidung Village, Greater Tzaneen Municipality, wherein the Limpopo Provincial Government celebrated its International Women’s Day under the theme: "For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment."

Lerule-Ramakhanya was addressing scores of women in a packed Bulamahlo Hall on behalf of the Premier, Dr Ramathuba.

MEC for Health Dieketseng Mashego, Dikeledi Mmetle representing the Progressive Women’s Movement of SA, Kgoshigadi Maake of Bakgaga Ba Maake dynasty, and Commission on Gender Equality’s Mr Tshepang Mokgokong were among the dignitaries present.

In his message of support, Commission on Gender Equality’s Mr Mokgokong said it is a collective responsibility to protect the rights of women and children. He called on all to work with the Commission to ensure women’s equity and representation is achieved.

Ms Dikeledi Mmetle said that they are pleased with what women have achieved since the adoption of the Women’s Charter in 1954. At the center of the charter is achieving full and equal participation of women in all aspects of society. Ms Mmetle was representing the Progressive Women’s Movement of SA, Limpopo Chapter.

In South Africa, the women’s movement was forged in the fires of apartheid, emphasised MEC Lerule-Ramakhanya.

“The 1956 Women’s March was not just a protest. It was a thunderous declaration that Wathint’ Abafazi, Wathint’ Imbokodo – ‘You Strike a Woman, You Strike a Rock.’ Those 20,000 women, many from rural villages like ours in Limpopo, taught us that even the mightiest walls of oppression crumble when women unite.”

MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya committed to launching an initiative programme to support female entrepreneurs to participate in agriculture, tourism, and green energy. Furthermore, she announced that a 24-hour GBV response unit would be established in every municipality for safety and increased women representation in political and other aspects of life.

