SASSA and Postbank brief media on progress with replacing SASSA gold cards with Postbank black cards, 17 Mar

With the looming deadline for social grant beneficiaries to replace their SASSA gold cards, members of the media are invited to a joint media briefing by the CEO’s of SASSA and Postbank, Mr Themba Matlou, and Ms. Nikki Mbenganshe, respectively, on Monday, 17 March 2025, where a progress update on the replacements of the SASSA gold cards with Postbank black cards will be provided.

With just a few days left before to the deadline, the briefing will also focus on what will happen to grant beneficiaries that may have missed the deadline to replace their SASSA gold cards. The briefing will outline how the beneficiaries without cards will be able to get access to their social grants, which are a human right guaranteed by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

The enablement to exercise the right to access social grant payments for social grant beneficiaries that are bedridden and unable to reach the Postbank card replacement sites will also be addressed.

During the media briefing, members of the media will be allowed to engage with the entities’ CEOs on these and any issues relating to the card replacements and social grant payments. One-on-one interview opportunities for detailed engagements with the CEOs will also be allowed after the briefing.

Members of the media are invited to the briefing scheduled as follows:

Date: Monday, 17 March 2025

Time: 12h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimoso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street (Corner festival Street), Hatfield, Pretoria.

For media confirmation, please contact Omphemetse on 061 473 2984 or OmphemetseM@sassa.gov.za

For enquiries Contact:

Bongani Diako

Cell: 082 788 2219

E-mail: Bongani.Diako@postbank.co.za (Postbank Spokesperson)

Paseka Letsatsi

Cell: 082 883 996

E-mail: PasekaL@sassa.gov.za (SASSA Spokesperson)

Andile Tshona

Cell: 073 566 3345

E-mail: AndileTs@sassa.gov.gov.za

