Minister Barbara Creecy briefs media on state of affairs at Air Traffic Navigation Services, 17 Mar
Members of the media are hereby invited to a press conference by the Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy regarding the state of affairs at the Air Traffic Navigation Services, the entity of the Department.
Following the precautionary suspension of the Chief Executive Officer, Creecy is scheduled to meet with the ATNS Board and Management on Monday the 17th of March 2025. The meeting will also be joined by the Ministerial Intervention Team that was tasked to investigate the source of problems at ATNS that led to flight delays at various airports that continue to persist to this day.
Creecy has ordered the ATNS Board to appoint an independent law firm to investigate the conduct of the CEO in fulfilling her duties and responsibilities during her tenure to date.
The press conference is scheduled to take place immediately after the meeting with the Board and management as follows;
Date: 17 March 2025 (Monday)
Time: 17h00 (5pm)
Venue: ATNS Head Office. Eastgate Office Park, Block C, South Boulevard Road, Bruma
For media confirmations please contact:
Mr Sam Monareng
Cell: 073 491 3382
Ms Irvy Masale
Cell: 076 789 5538
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.