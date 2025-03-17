Minister Barbara Creecy briefs media on state of affairs at Air Traffic Navigation Services, 17 Mar

Members of the media are hereby invited to a press conference by the Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy regarding the state of affairs at the Air Traffic Navigation Services, the entity of the Department.

Following the precautionary suspension of the Chief Executive Officer, Creecy is scheduled to meet with the ATNS Board and Management on Monday the 17th of March 2025. The meeting will also be joined by the Ministerial Intervention Team that was tasked to investigate the source of problems at ATNS that led to flight delays at various airports that continue to persist to this day.

Creecy has ordered the ATNS Board to appoint an independent law firm to investigate the conduct of the CEO in fulfilling her duties and responsibilities during her tenure to date.

The press conference is scheduled to take place immediately after the meeting with the Board and management as follows;

Date: 17 March 2025 (Monday)

Time: 17h00 (5pm)

Venue: ATNS Head Office. Eastgate Office Park, Block C, South Boulevard Road, Bruma

