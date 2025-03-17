Minister Pemmy Majodina on Clanwilliam Dam wall progress

Water and Sanitation Minister, Pemmy Majodina says the R5.7 billion project to raise Clanwilliam Dam wall situated in Olifants River in Cederberg Municipality, Western Cape province is one of the mega projects prioritised nationally and is expected to be finalized in 2028.

The raising of Clanwilliam Dam wall is part of the Olifants-Doorn River Water Resources Project (ODRWP) currently under way, and it entails surface preparation by means of concrete demolition; drilling and blasting to prepare for the construction of the spillway and the intake tower of the dam.

The concrete placement of the dam’s Apron started in March and was completed in June last year. This is a construction of a concrete structure below the dam to protect it against water washes in the dam or to form a basin to control flows. The apron also prevents sediments, organic matter, and pollutants to potentially reduce storage capacity and impacting on the water quality,

The completed project will supply raw water from the Clanwilliam Dam to the farmers, municipalities, mines and industries in the Olifants River valley between the dam and the estuary (river mouth). The pre-construction activities at the dam commenced in 2018 and the construction progress is currently at 21% as of 01 March 2025.

Although the project has faced numerous challenges that led to its delay since its inception, Minister Majodina said she is satisfied with the current construction progress and is confident the project will be finalised in time.

“Let us ensure that we accelerate the project so that it can be finalised on time. The project will not only determine the safety of the dam but will also bring economic spin-offs to the area of Clanwilliam and its surroundings. I am satisfied with the progress of the project and the multiple work that is running concurrently. This will speed up the completion of the project”, said Minister Majodina.

The project comprises of several components. The main one was the alignment of the N7 National Route completed in 2017. Old Cape Road will also be raised and realigned, together with the raising of Algeria Road crossing the Olifants River. Other infrastructure affected by the projects are the farms and houses along Renbaan road as well as the hydropower plant.

In October 2007, the Department of Water and Sanitation assessed the Clanwilliam dam in terms of dam safety regulations. It was discovered that it posed potential danger to the public and could cause damage to property or negatively affect the resource quality. Following the dam safety inspections and the assessments, recommendations for remedial work were made to stabilise the dam wall and to improve its safety under high flood conditions.

The dam wall was last raised between 1962 and 1966, with the overspill crest that was increased by 3 metres in length and 13 crest gates raised by 3.05 metres, each at 7.77 metres wide.

The completed project will not only improve the dam safety standards under high flood conditions but will also improve assurance of water supply to the existing irrigators. The newly renovated dam will also increase its annual yield by approximately 70 million cubic metres per year, thereby benefitting and developing the emerging and small-scale farmers in the area.

