Premier Oscar Mabuyane mourns the passing of MEC Dennis Neer

Eastern Cape Premier, Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of former MEC for Safety and Security in the Eastern Cape, Dennis Neer, who passed away on Friday after a long illness.

Neer was a dedicated public servant who spent his life serving the people of the Eastern Cape having been appointed as an MEC after the first democratic elections in 1994. He was again appointed as an MEC after the 1999 elections and served in the Department of Safety, Liaison and Transport.

During his tenure as MEC, Neer was one of the driving forces in government that worked tirelessly to ensure the amalgamation of the various government administrations that existed in the province before democracy. Having been charged with a very sensitive responsibility of safety and security, he presided over the sector and focused on building trust between the previously disadvantaged and marginalised members of our society and law enforcement agencies, improving the safety and well-being of all the province's residents. His efforts to combat crime, promote community policing, and support victims of crime were particularly noteworthy.

Premier Mabuyane praised Neer's selfless dedication to public service, saying, "Dennis was a true patriot who stayed true to his calling and left an indelible mark in the provincial administration. We want to convey our deepest condolences to the family."

As a member of the Provincial Executive Council, Neer played a crucial role in shaping the province's safety and security agenda. His passion for community development and commitment to serving the people of the Eastern Cape were evident in everything he did.

"Dennis Neer's commitment to community safety and liaison will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire us to work towards a safer and more secure communities, where our people can live without fear of crime," Premier Mabuyane added.

May his soul rest in peace.

