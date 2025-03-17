Presidency notes expulsion of South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Ebrahim Rasool

The Presidency has noted the regrettable expulsion of South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Mr. Ebrahim Rasool.

The Presidency urges all relevant and impacted stakeholders to maintain the established diplomatic decorum in their engagement with the matter.

South Africa remains committed to building a mutually beneficial relationship with the United States of America.

