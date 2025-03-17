Eastern Cape Government announces key leadership appointments

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government has reinforced its administrative leadership with the appointment of new Heads of Departments (HoDs) across several critical portfolios. These strategic decisions reflect the government’s commitment to enhancing service delivery, stability, and efficiency in the province.

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has confirmed the appointment and filling of vacant positions of the four (04) Heads of Departments, confirming government’s confidence in three incumbents who previously served in an acting capacity. The newly appointed HoDs are as follows:

Ms Sharon Marsdorp, Department of Education

Mr. Bonginkosi Dayimani, Department of Agriculture

Mr. Edmond Desmond Quinton Venn, Human Settlements

Ms. Phucuka Penny Penxa, Public Works and Infrastructure

Meanwhile, Ms. Mickey Mama’s contract as HoD in the Department of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs, and Tourism (DEDEAT) has been renewed.

Additionally, the recruitment process for the Head of Departments for Community Safety is at an advanced stage, while the recruitment of HoDs in the Departments of Sport, Recreation, Arts & Culture (DSRAC) and Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs (COGTA) are currently underway.

Announcing the appointments, Premier Mabuyane has urged the newly appointed HoDs to remain steadfast in their commitment to ethical leadership. “As we welcome our new Head of Departments, I urge them to embrace this opportunity to serve our people with dedication, integrity, and passion. Let us work together to strengthen government as a whole and make a meaningful difference in the lives of our citizens, where everyone has access to opportunities, resources, and services,” Mabuyane said.

These appointments reaffirm the Provincial Government’s commitment to strengthening leadership and governance in the province, ensuring that the provincial administration is guided by capable and dedicated professionals who will play a pivotal role in advancing the Eastern Cape’s development agenda.

For enquiries:

Contact Government Spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie

Cell: 081 028 8841

Email: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates