Gauteng Health on revised Uniform Patient Fee tariffs

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) wishes to inform the public of the revised Uniform Patient Fee Schedule (UPFS) tariffs that will come into effect from 01 April 2025.

The adjustments follow the gazetting of the proposed tariffs at the end of February 2025, allowing interested persons and stakeholders until 13 March 2025 to submit written comments and representations on the gazetted draft regulations regarding patient fees applicable to public hospitals, Emergency Medical Services, mortuaries, and Differentiated Amenities (Folateng Wards).

New tariffs will only come into effect after approval has been given by the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

Key Adjustments to the Tariffs:

A 4.4% increase across all categories of patients receiving treatment at state health facilities and differentiated amenities.

A 30% increase in Emergency Health Services Standby tariffs (these are charges for major events requiring EMS services on site in compliance with SASRIA Act).

The revised fees will apply to all categories of patients, including medical schemes, the Road Accident Fund, Workman’s Compensation, intergovernmental organs such as the South African Police Service (SAPS), non-subsidised foreign nationals treated at State Health Facilities, and subsidised patients except for those who qualify for free services. The categories are as follows:

H1: Individuals earning less than R70,000 per annum and households with an income below R100,000 per annum.

H2: Individuals earning less than R250,000 per annum and households with an income below R350,000 per annum.

H3: Individuals and households earning R250,000 or more per annum.

In terms of the revised fees, an individual in the H1 category requiring an ambulance with advanced life support will now be charged R170.00, an increase of R10. Similarly, an H1 patient consulting a specialist practitioner at a provincial hospital will be charged R95 per visit.

The UPFS billing system ensures a standardized and transparent fee structure for public hospitals, hospital mortuaries, and ambulance services. This annual adjustment aligns with cost-of-living increases and inflation rates, ensuring the financial sustainability of the healthcare system.

The implementation of the revised tariffs is in accordance with Treasury Regulations 7.3.1 and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) No.1 of 1999, which mandate the annual review of fees, charges, rates, and tariffs not fixed by law but contributing to revenue collection.

The GDoH urges all members of the public who are required to pay for services to comply with the revised Uniform Patient Fee Schedule (UPFS) as this contributes to the sustaining of services. The department remains committed to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare services to all residents of Gauteng.

For enquiries:

Head of Communication

Motalatale Modiba

Cell: 064 803 0808

Email: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

